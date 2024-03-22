How much the Seahawks are paying George Fant

As the initial flurry of activity in free agency calms down, the dust is settling and the details of the deals signed in the first week of free agency are slowly being reported. For teams like the Seattle Seahawks, even though many of the contracts were reported more than a week ago, the specifics on the deals and the corresponding cap hits have yet to be reported.

However, thanks to OverTheCap.com, the details of the two-year contract George Fant signed with the Hawks are now known.

2024: $3.43M cap hit ($1.26M base salary, $1.85M signing bonus proration and $340k per game roster bonuses)

2025: $5.65M cap hit ($3.46M base salary, $1.85M signing bonus proration and $340k per game roster bonuses)

Those certainly aren’t prohibitively expensive cap hits for a tackle, but it’s certainly enough money to warrant a raised eyebrow in regards to the health of Abe Lucas’ knee. So, whether or not the offseason surgery Lucas underwent helps, the signing of Fant to the roster should afford the Seahawks sufficient depth at the tackle position that there is no need to sign Jason Peters off the street to spot start a pair of games.