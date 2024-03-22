The Seattle Seahawks have had a hell of an offseason, and we’re still over a month out from the NFL Draft. Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach, Mike Macdonald and his coaching staff have been assembled, and John Schneider has full personnel control for the first time.
Today we are going to focus our attention on the offseason roster moves. This encompasses contract restructures, cap casualties, re-signings, free agent signings, free agent departures, and the Sam Howell trade. Everything is on the table in this discussion, whether that’s re-signing Leonard Williams, releasing Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, restructuring Geno Smith’s contract, letting Jordyn Brooks walk, trading for Sam Howell, or whatever else roster related, this is the open thread for you to praise and/or express concern!
To make things a little easier, here’s a brief summation of Seattle’s roster-related offseason decisions:
Free agent and trade additions
TE Pharaoh Brown (New England Patriots) - 1-year, $3.9 million contract
C Nick Harris (Cleveland Browns) - 1-year, $3.26 million contract
S Rayshawn Jenkins (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 2-year, $12 million contract
T George Fant (Houston Texans) - 2-year, $9.1 million contract
QB Sam Howell (Washington Commanders) - Trade
LB Tyrel Dodson (Buffalo Bills) - 1-year, $5.51 million contract
LB Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins) - 1-year, $7 million contract
CB K’Von Wallace (Tennessee Titans) - 1-year contract
NT Johnathan Hankins (Dallas Cowboys) - 1-year contract
G Treymane Anchrum (Los Angeles Rams) - Contract terms not disclosed
Re-signed free agents
TE Noah Fant - 2 years, $21 million
CB Artie Burns - Contracts terms not disclosed
DE Leonard Williams - 3 years, $64.5 million
OLB Darrell Taylor - 1-year, $3.136 million
Free agent departures
C Evan Brown - Arizona Cardinals
G Damien Lewis - Carolina Panthers
QB Drew Lock - New York Giants
RB DeeJay Dallas - Arizona Cardinals
TE Colby Parkinson - Los Angeles Rams
LB Jordyn Brooks - Miami Dolphins
LB Devin Bush - Cleveland Browns
LB Bobby Wagner - Washington Commanders
DE Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
T Jake Curhan - Chicago Bears
Cap Casualties
S Jamal Adams - Unsigned
S Quandre Diggs - Unsigned
LB/FB Nick Bellore - Unsigned
TE Will Dissly - Los Angeles Chargers
NT Bryan Mone - Unsigned
Restructured contracts
QB Geno Smith
WR Tyler Lockett
WR Dee Eskridge
Which roster moves have you liked and which ones have you disliked? Let us know in the comments!
