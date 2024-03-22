The Seattle Seahawks have had a hell of an offseason, and we’re still over a month out from the NFL Draft. Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach, Mike Macdonald and his coaching staff have been assembled, and John Schneider has full personnel control for the first time.

Today we are going to focus our attention on the offseason roster moves. This encompasses contract restructures, cap casualties, re-signings, free agent signings, free agent departures, and the Sam Howell trade. Everything is on the table in this discussion, whether that’s re-signing Leonard Williams, releasing Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, restructuring Geno Smith’s contract, letting Jordyn Brooks walk, trading for Sam Howell, or whatever else roster related, this is the open thread for you to praise and/or express concern!

To make things a little easier, here’s a brief summation of Seattle’s roster-related offseason decisions:

Free agent and trade additions

TE Pharaoh Brown (New England Patriots) - 1-year, $3.9 million contract

C Nick Harris (Cleveland Browns) - 1-year, $3.26 million contract

S Rayshawn Jenkins (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 2-year, $12 million contract

T George Fant (Houston Texans) - 2-year, $9.1 million contract

QB Sam Howell (Washington Commanders) - Trade

LB Tyrel Dodson (Buffalo Bills) - 1-year, $5.51 million contract

LB Jerome Baker (Miami Dolphins) - 1-year, $7 million contract

CB K’Von Wallace (Tennessee Titans) - 1-year contract

NT Johnathan Hankins (Dallas Cowboys) - 1-year contract

G Treymane Anchrum (Los Angeles Rams) - Contract terms not disclosed

Re-signed free agents

TE Noah Fant - 2 years, $21 million

CB Artie Burns - Contracts terms not disclosed

DE Leonard Williams - 3 years, $64.5 million

OLB Darrell Taylor - 1-year, $3.136 million

Free agent departures

C Evan Brown - Arizona Cardinals

G Damien Lewis - Carolina Panthers

QB Drew Lock - New York Giants

RB DeeJay Dallas - Arizona Cardinals

TE Colby Parkinson - Los Angeles Rams

LB Jordyn Brooks - Miami Dolphins

LB Devin Bush - Cleveland Browns

LB Bobby Wagner - Washington Commanders

DE Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

T Jake Curhan - Chicago Bears

Cap Casualties

S Jamal Adams - Unsigned

S Quandre Diggs - Unsigned

LB/FB Nick Bellore - Unsigned

TE Will Dissly - Los Angeles Chargers

NT Bryan Mone - Unsigned

Restructured contracts

QB Geno Smith

WR Tyler Lockett

WR Dee Eskridge

Which roster moves have you liked and which ones have you disliked? Let us know in the comments!