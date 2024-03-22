The details of the Jerome Baker contract with the Seahawks

When free agency opened, the Seattle Seahawks set about to put together the first roster of a new era. Gone was the long time duo of Pete Carroll and John Schneider, with Schneider now teaming up with first year head coach Mike Macdonald to build out a roster to compete with the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

During their first free agency together, that meant watching both of the starting inside linebackers from the 2023 team leave, with Jordyn Brooks quickly signing with the Miami Dolphins, and Bobby Wagner landing with former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with the Washington Commanders. The Hawks moved to replace both Wagner and Brooks by signing Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker, and now that things have slowed down, the details of the contract Baker signed with the Seahawks are available, thanks to the work of OverTheCap.com.

For those curious, Jerome Baker's 2024 cap hit for the Seahawks is $6.77M



$2.0225M base salary (guaranteed)

$4M signing bonus

$57,500 per game roster bonus ($977,500 total)



$6.0225M guaranteed, $7M if active for all 17 games.



Numbers from OverTheCaphttps://t.co/Cfsj221Ciu https://t.co/UZ994YHprR — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) March 22, 2024

As laid out in the tweet, the contract breaks down as follows:

Base salary: $2.0225M (fully guaranteed)

Signing bonus: $4.0M

Per game roster bonuses of $57,500

Total cap hit: $6.77 ($2.0225M base + $4M signing bonus + $747.5k for 13 per game roster bonuses)

For those unfamiliar with the per game roster bonuses, the cap hit for 13 of these will be classified as likely to be earned (LTBE), with the final four falling into the not likely to be earned category (NLTBE). This means that during the season and through the first 13 games Baker plays his cap hit will be $6.55M. Should he be active on gameday for more than 13 games, his cap hit during the 2024 season will increase by $57,500 immediately following the game. Should he play fewer than 13 games, Seattle will receive a credit of $57,500 for each game under 13 on the 2025 salary cap.