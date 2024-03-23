The Seattle Seahawks didn’t have a lot of salary cap room at the end of the 2023 NFL regular season, then opened up a bit of room ahead of free agency by restructuring some contracts and releasing some veteran players, but now that cap space has quickly been filled.

Oh how it wasn’t so long ago...

After factoring in the release of Nick Bellore, https://t.co/KxgJRVhs20 has Seahawks with $44.907 million in overall cap space, $35.873 million in effective cap space. That does NOT include the Tyler Lockett re-do, which likely adds $9-10 million to that. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 11, 2024

Not accounting for the signings of Jonathan Hankins, K’Von Wallace, Tyrel Dodson, Tramayne Anchrum, and re-signing of Artie Burns, OverTheCap.com has the Seahawks listed at $7,826,170 in available cap space. Those moves were all official, it’s just that the contract details haven’t been disclosed to calculate what’s left over. The numbers do include all tendered restricted and exclusive-rights free agents.

In terms of effective cap space (which accounts for signing at least 51 players + projected rookie class), the Seahawks are down to $4,455,703.

Prior to the L’Jarius Sneed trade, the Seahawks were 27th in cap room and just ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs, but Sneed was franchise tagged and has been traded to the Tennessee Titans. Dealing Sneed means the Chiefs have just regained $19 million.

It’s not that hard to figure out how the money was spent. Leonard Williams got a new contract (with a $10.4 million cap charge for 2024), Noah Fant’s cap number is $7.5 million, Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson are both one-year signings with cap hits that will combine for over $10 million, every ERFA and RFA except Jake Curhan was either tendered or (in the case of Darrell Taylor) separately re-signed—Taylor, Jon Rhattigan, and Michael Jackson Sr alone are combined over $9 million in non-guaranteed salary. Oh yes, and don’t forget about the $36 million in dead money, primarily due to releasing Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs.

Expect some more restructures and cap maneuvering to happen soon now that the belt has tightened again.