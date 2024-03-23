We’ve got a mailbag for you, an overview or two of our Seahawks’ strategy up front on the offensive line, questions and such regarding their draft strategy, and more. We inch closer and closer to the draft. Exciting times persist, if you are into that sort of thing.

Seahawks News

Seahawks CAN'T draft these 5 players in the first round - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks are often blamed for "reaching" on draft picks, would they be willing to do that for any of these 5 NFL Draft prospects? Seaside Joe 1847

Mailbag: Here's how it works for Seahawks to visit with potential draft picks - Yahoo Sports

Will the Seahawks have a fullback next season? What the questioner is referring to is each NFL team is allowed to bring in up to 30 draft-eligible players to their facility for a visit in the run-up to the draft, which is April 25-27. Teams typically bring in all manner of potential draft picks for visits, from those who could be taken in the first round to those who may undrafted free agents.

Some perspective on the Seahawks’ decision making with the offensive line – Seahawks Draft Blog

Generally I think most people are content with the way the Seahawks have gone about their off-season. That’s where I’m at. Yet many fans are questioning the state of the offensive line and wondering what the plan is.

What we've learned about Seahawks from NFL Draft experts - Seattle Sports

After talking to experts this week, Stacy Rost came away with three takeaways regarding the Seattle Seahawks and the upcoming NFL Draft.

Rich Eisen: Seahawks' identity won't change much with Macdonald - Seattle Sports

As the Seattle Seahawks begin life without Pete Carroll as coach, Rich Eisen doesn't think too much will be different under Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks Roundup: New Linebackers, New Safeties and More - Seahawks.com

All the Seahawks news you might have missed this week.

Top questions for the Seahawks ahead of NFL owners’ meetings - The Athletic

Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks' new coach is expected to speak to the media for the first time since Feb. 1

Seattle Seahawks Hosting UCF Knights QB John Rhys Plumlee for Top-30 Draft Visit - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks Hosting UCF Knights QB John Rhys Plumlee for Top-30 Draft Visit

NFC West News

The 49ers have positioned themselves to prioritize BPA in the NFL Draft - Niners Nation

The 49ers need to hit on the upcoming NFL Draft after underwhelming so far over the last two years.

Inexpensive Free Agents the 49ers Should Sign - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which inexpensive free agents the San Francisco 49ers should sign.

Rams re-sign Larrell Murchison following retirement of Aaron Donald - Turf Show Times

After losing Aaron Donald to retirement, the Rams re-signed Larrell Murchison

What are the Arizona Cardinals doing at WR, OLB? - Revenge of the Birds

Jess and I discuss the state of the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver room and what they have on the edge.

Arizona Cardinals to Host Two Top WR Prospects - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals will host two top wideouts coming into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Around The NFL

Chiefs reportedly trading L'Jarius Sneed to AFC team - Larry Brown Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are said to be finalizing a trade that would send star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans.

Four Verts: Justin Fields can be Steelers' starting QB next year, and Vikings are about to take a big risk - Yahoo Sports

In a free agency/draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald looks at the Steelers' QB situation, the Chiefs acquiring a true difference-maker, the Viking' forthcoming dice roll and Marvin Harrison Jr. pushing the paradigm.

Lawsuit from former players against NFL's disability plan will proceed - NBC Sports

The NFL gets sued all the time.

The Bills have been busy in free agency, and they're not done yet - ESPN

The Bills made sweeping changes and parted with several veterans. Here's what else to watch for ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

How Idaho kicker/punter Ricardo Chavez is jumping into his NFL dream with both feet - ESPN

The California native and former soccer player kicks and punts, but that isn't the only trait that makes him special.

2024 NFL free agency: One signing that can impact each divisional race this season - NFL.com

How much will Saquon Barkley boost the Eagles' offense in their chase for the NFC East title? Bucky Brooks spotlights one free agency move that will impact each divisional race in the 2024 NFL season.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's NCAA tournament bracket remains perfect after Day 1 upsets - NFL.com

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's NCAA tournament bracket remained perfect after a Day 1 of upsets

As NFL quarterback carousel spins, which recent moves were upgrades and downgrades? - The Athletic

Twenty-one QBs, including Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, have changed teams via trades or free agency since last month.

NFL Draft: What it would cost Vikings to trade up to No. 2 through No. 5 for QB, plus making a prediction - CBSSports.com

Minnesota made a big trade that puts it in position to trade up. Here's what our draft chart says it will cost.