The Seattle Seahawks will have new inside linebackers on the field for the 2024 season, both on one-year contracts.

As previously noted, former Miami Dolphins starter Jerome Baker’s Seahawks cap hit is $6.77 million and could top out at $7 million if he’s active for every regular season game. For Tyrel Dodson, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, his contract is a little different.

According to OverTheCap.com, Dodson’s one-year deal is worth $4.26 million, with a $1 million signing bonus. His per game roster bonus is $760,000, along with an extra $250,000 workout bonus for attending offseason workouts. The key difference? Dodson’s base salary ($2.25 million) is not guaranteed, whereas Baker’s ($2,022,500) is. Not all that surprising given Dodson was pressed into starting duties last season, as opposed to Baker’s 93 career starts, but still notable to observe.

Dodson’s cap charge is exactly $4.26 million, so he’s on as straightforward a deal as it gets. If for some reason he doesn’t pan out in Seattle, the Seahawks could recoup $3.26 million if they choose to move on. Baker is obviously a big part of Seattle’s plans, having received a $4 million signing bonus in addition to a fully guaranteed salary.

It hasn’t yet been worked out if the Dodson contract will cancel out a 2025 compensatory pick for the Seahawks, but if it does, then Seattle will be projected to have two extra picks next NFL Draft.

As an aside, cornerback Artie Burns’ contract is the veteran’s minimum of $1,210,000 (scaled based on number of accrued seasons), so he’s essentially competing for a roster spot just like his previous stints with the Seahawks.