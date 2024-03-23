The enemy of my enemy is my friend.

This week, the enemy of my enemy is a dairy company from the Midwest.

San Francisco 49ers fans have oft been accused of being salty, a reputation only helped by things like when the team social media account posted “against all odds” when San Francisco appeared in the Super Bowl after being favored in every game.

Well, a Missouri milk company is taking the jab to a whole new level.

Shatto Milk has recently released a new beverage - named Niners Tears - to honor the recent Super Bowl victory of their Kansas City Chiefs.

This statement is from the press release:

Shatto, which is in Osborn, Missouri, is following that up with a Niners Tears milk in celebration of the Chiefs’ 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. It will be available Monday in stores, and like real tears, this beverage will have a salty flavor.

We were made aware of the new product by follower @faceman802 on Twitter.

@FieldGulls just wanted to send you this….live in Missouri and a state milk bottler is producing 5000 of these for sale in the state LOL pic.twitter.com/2gGMXeaHlY — Seemingly, Donald F (@faceman802) March 23, 2024

Good news, Field Gulls and Seattle Seahawks fans!

They ship to the Pacific Northwest. It’s salted caramel flavored milk, if that’s a risk you’re willing to take, or simply a prize to go on the shelf.