Pre-Snap Reads 3/24: What will Seahawks identity be under Mike Macdonald?

In Today’s Links: a common theme amongst the Seahawks’ signings on defense, pro day takeaways, Sam Howell’s role on the squad; and of course, Coach Macdonald names Geno Smith as the starting QB for our ‘Hawks. How are you feeling about that? You like Howell more than Smith? Would you prefer a rookie, maybe? Let us know in the comments below. Also, thank you for being here.
Seahawks News
The best NFL Draft YouTube channels to follow - Seaside Joe
Kurt Warner, Kurt Benkert, Alex Rollins, Beau Allen, All_22, and so much more: Seaside Joe 1848
Friday saw three critical pro-days take place — here are some results and takeaways – Seahawks Draft Blog
On Friday the Missouri, Michigan and Florida State pro-days took place. Several big-name players participated. Here are some results and takeaways from the three events…
Huard: The common theme for Seahawks' defensive signings - Seattle Sports
Something has stood out to Brock Huard when it comes to what Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider has said about some key free-agent signings.
Could Sam Howell be more than Seahawks' QB2 behind Geno Smith? - ESPN
The Seahawks traded for Howell, 23, last week and have said he will serve as the backup QB. But could he turn into Seattle's long-term plan at quarterback?
Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: 'This team needs to take on its own identity' under new coaching staff - NFL.com
Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting, new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke on what he's learned from following Pete Carroll, forging a team identity and Geno Smith's embodiment of his "vision" for Seattle.
Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Officially Names Starting QB - Fan Nation
Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has made his starting quarterback decision clear.
NFC West News
NFL Proposed Rule Changes: Kickoff Rule - Niners Nation
What do you think of this rule?
How Brandon Staley will Improve the 49ers Pass Rush - Fan Nation
The hiring of Brandon Staley after he interviewed for defensive coordinator is a bit odd from the 49ers.
Aaron Donald retirement: Rams almost lost defensive star before 2017 - Turf Show Times
Aaron Donald discussed his career in released retirement interview video
Alleged bias regarding Marvin Harrison Jr’s fit with the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
Here is a rebuttal
Cardinals Projected to Finish Last in NFC West - Fan Nation
The Arizona Cardinals will host two top wideouts coming into the 2024 NFL Draft.
Around The NFL
Daniel Jones may not be ready for the start of next season? - Larry Brown Sports
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may not be ready to start the 2024 season, coach Brian Daboll admitted.
Russell Wilson loses about $3.5 million on sale of Denver-area home after Broncos release - Yahoo Sports
Russell Wilson’s four bedroom, 12 bathroom home in the Denver area reportedly sold for about $21.5 million on Wednesday.
What the L'Jarius Sneed trade means for the Kansas City Chiefs - ESPN
The Chiefs will receive a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick swap for the cornerback.
Will the Giants draft Daniel Jones' successor at quarterback? - ESPN
With the No. 6 pick in the draft and Jones coming off a season-ending injury, will the Giants look for their next franchise quarterback?
Packers’ Jordan Love believes 2024 is ‘perfect time’ for chance at Super Bowl: ‘People know what we’re about now’ - NFL.com
Green Bay has spent the offseason tooling up for another run. Jordan Love felt strongly about the Packers' chances to challenge for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season before then, and the team's approach to free agency has only affirmed the quarterback's
A ‘high butt factor’ might be an NFL Draft prospect’s most prized asset - The Athletic
For years, the humble human haunches have been key indicators as football scouts evaluate players.
2024 NFL Draft rumors: Commanders receiving calls for No. 2 overall pick; potential teams who could trade up - CBSSports.com
Washington has a coveted selection
Loading comments...