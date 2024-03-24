Pre-Snap Reads 3/24: What will Seahawks identity be under Mike Macdonald?

In Today’s Links: a common theme amongst the Seahawks’ signings on defense, pro day takeaways, Sam Howell’s role on the squad; and of course, Coach Macdonald names Geno Smith as the starting QB for our ‘Hawks. How are you feeling about that? You like Howell more than Smith? Would you prefer a rookie, maybe? Let us know in the comments below. Also, thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

The best NFL Draft YouTube channels to follow - Seaside Joe

Kurt Warner, Kurt Benkert, Alex Rollins, Beau Allen, All_22, and so much more: Seaside Joe 1848

Friday saw three critical pro-days take place — here are some results and takeaways – Seahawks Draft Blog

On Friday the Missouri, Michigan and Florida State pro-days took place. Several big-name players participated. Here are some results and takeaways from the three events…

Huard: The common theme for Seahawks' defensive signings - Seattle Sports

Something has stood out to Brock Huard when it comes to what Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider has said about some key free-agent signings.

Could Sam Howell be more than Seahawks' QB2 behind Geno Smith? - ESPN

The Seahawks traded for Howell, 23, last week and have said he will serve as the backup QB. But could he turn into Seattle's long-term plan at quarterback?

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald: 'This team needs to take on its own identity' under new coaching staff - NFL.com

Speaking with NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting, new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald spoke on what he's learned from following Pete Carroll, forging a team identity and Geno Smith's embodiment of his "vision" for Seattle.

Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Officially Names Starting QB - Fan Nation

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has made his starting quarterback decision clear.

NFC West News

NFL Proposed Rule Changes: Kickoff Rule - Niners Nation

What do you think of this rule?

How Brandon Staley will Improve the 49ers Pass Rush - Fan Nation

The hiring of Brandon Staley after he interviewed for defensive coordinator is a bit odd from the 49ers.

Aaron Donald retirement: Rams almost lost defensive star before 2017 - Turf Show Times

Aaron Donald discussed his career in released retirement interview video

Alleged bias regarding Marvin Harrison Jr’s fit with the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Here is a rebuttal

Cardinals Projected to Finish Last in NFC West - Fan Nation

The Arizona Cardinals will host two top wideouts coming into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Around The NFL

Daniel Jones may not be ready for the start of next season? - Larry Brown Sports

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may not be ready to start the 2024 season, coach Brian Daboll admitted.

Russell Wilson loses about $3.5 million on sale of Denver-area home after Broncos release - Yahoo Sports

Russell Wilson’s four bedroom, 12 bathroom home in the Denver area reportedly sold for about $21.5 million on Wednesday.

What the L'Jarius Sneed trade means for the Kansas City Chiefs - ESPN

The Chiefs will receive a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick swap for the cornerback.

Will the Giants draft Daniel Jones' successor at quarterback? - ESPN

With the No. 6 pick in the draft and Jones coming off a season-ending injury, will the Giants look for their next franchise quarterback?

Packers’ Jordan Love believes 2024 is ‘perfect time’ for chance at Super Bowl: ‘People know what we’re about now’ - NFL.com

Green Bay has spent the offseason tooling up for another run. Jordan Love felt strongly about the Packers' chances to challenge for a Super Bowl in the upcoming season before then, and the team's approach to free agency has only affirmed the quarterback's

A ‘high butt factor’ might be an NFL Draft prospect’s most prized asset - The Athletic

For years, the humble human haunches have been key indicators as football scouts evaluate players.

2024 NFL Draft rumors: Commanders receiving calls for No. 2 overall pick; potential teams who could trade up - CBSSports.com

Washington has a coveted selection