Seahawks bringing in one of UCLA’s Murphy twins for top 30 visit

The Seattle Seahawks once simultaneously rostered twin brothers Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, and it looks as if they’ve taken interest in at least one of UCLA’s Murphy wins. While there’s no word on Seattle in the more highly touted Gabriel Murphy, they are scheduled to meet in-person with fellow ex-Bruins defensive lineman Grayson Murphy.

The Seattle Seahawks will host #UCLA DL Grayson Murphy on an in-person visit.



Murphy recorded 10 sacks across two seasons at UCLA after previously playing at North Texas.



Justin Melo’s interview with Grayson confirmed that he’s meeting with the Seahawks in early April:

JM: Did you meet with any teams face-to-face before Pro Day, and do you have any Top 30 Visits coming up? Grayson Murphy: Yeah, I have a few 30 visits coming up. I have the Seattle Seahawks. I’ll be there on April 9th and 10th. I’ve had a few Zoom calls with various teams, both before and after Pro Day. I have a few more in-person visits lined up, but we’re still sorting through the schedule.

While Gabriel, who similarly transferred from North Texas to UCLA, participated in this year’s NFL combine, Grayson did not receive an invite. He did, however, have a Pro Day.

JM: I love that. You put forth a great performance at Pro Day. You ran a 4.52 40, which would’ve been the third-best combine time for a DE. You ran a 4.33 shuttle, had a 37-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-5 broad. Both jumps would have tied for fifth-best among all DEs. Did you hear positive feedback from scouts afterward considering you weren’t at the NFL Combine? Grayson Murphy: Absolutely. I’ve heard positive feedback from all over, especially after the Pro Day. I trained very hard throughout the process. I was at XPE in Fort Lauderdale with Matt and Tony Villani. It was a great experience down there. They got me better in every aspect. I was well prepared for Pro Day. I was initially bummed out when I didn’t get the NFL Combine invite. I knew I would have a chance to showcase my skills at Pro Day though. I did just that. I popped off a 4.52 40 like you said. I broad jumped a 10-5 and a 37-inch vertical. I also did 27 reps on the bench press. I felt very confident in my work and the things I showcased at Pro Day.

Murphy’s best season in terms of sacks was the 8.5 he managed at North Texas in 2021. The fact that Grayson wasn’t a combine invite is a hint that he’s not projected to go high in the NFL Draft. Based on NFL Draft Buzz’s profile, which lists him at 6’2 and 251 pounds, Grayson Murphy is a potential sixth-round target (incidentally, his brother is projected as a third-round pick).

SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS Aggressive with good awareness to track the ball and attack. Tenacious, tough, competitive and versatile. His spin move is already NFL-caliber, and Murphy displays a very good motor. His closing burst is outstanding, and he routinely finished plays last year. Murphy has range and toughness as a run defender, capable of dropping anchor to set the edge and showing the acceleration to chase down the backside in pursuit. He has a high motor and does a solid job setting the edge against the run. He’s ready for the physicality of the NFL; he has a stout build, strong core and powerful limbs to step in right away as a three-down player. Murphy is a high-motor pass rusher who shows a good feel for countering, and he has the functional strength to bounce off tackles and close on the quarterback with second effort. SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES Lacks the flexibility and fluidity to bend around the edge. Murphy might be limited to an early-down role. He has to develop a counter move or two in the pass rush, and Murphy needs to make better use of his hands. Murphy doesn’t have the elite quickness or flexibility to flatten off the edge against NFL blockers and might have to add bulk to be a 3-4 defense five-technique, or strong-side end in a 4-3.

Have a look at his highlights. Grayson wore No. 12 (heh heh) at UCLA and No. 9 at North Texas.

