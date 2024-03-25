Welcome to Monday. I hope you are well and prepared for another week in the world. Today’s links got a bit of that projection and prognostication that you may be looking for: Mock Drafts. We’ve got a few and they mean something, to some extent. For some of us, they are an exercise in futility. For others, a playground for the mind. Love em or hate em, there are a few waiting for you, below. Deal with it! We love you.

Seahawks News

Seahawks history of trading up in first round of NFL Draft - Seaside Joe

A short, but unbelievable of Seahawks history including several Hall of Famers: Seaside Joe 1849

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald 'Very Confident' in Geno Smith as QB1 Over Sam Howell | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

There won't be a quarterback competition in Seattle to start the 2024 season. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that he does not envision a…

Video: Seahawks seven round mock draft – Seahawks Draft Blog

This is basically a video version of my earlier Seahawks mock (with some tweaks) but check it out for a few more thoughts on the picks.

Which Seattle Seahawks coach does Bump want to see at work? - Seattle Sports

Almost the entire Seattle Seahawks coaching staff is new for the 2024 season, but one name above all is interesting to Michael Bumpus.

2024 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0: What Will The Seahawks Do With Pick No. 16? - Seahawks.com

Taking a look at what the experts think Seattle may do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Confirmed As Seahawks Starting QB, How Long is Geno Smith's Leash? - Locked On Podcast

Echoing comments from John Schneider earlier this month, the Seattle Seahawks look ready to move forward with Geno Smith under center in 2024, but a newcomer in Sam Howell may still be the future.

NFC West News

How to Describe Cardinals Offseason So Far - Fan Nation

The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing their free agency plans - here's how to describe their offseason so far.

Why the 49ers Didn't Address Offensive Line in Free Agency - Fan Nation

The 49ers spent most of free agency adding to the defensive line, while barely investing in the offensive line despite it being a weakness.

49ers draft history rewind: 2017 - Niners Nation

A look back at the last few drafts the 49ers have had. This was the first for Kyle Shanahan.

What’s the most extraordinary feat of athleticism by a Rams player? - Turf Show Times

One of the best athletes in Rams history has retired, who has the most athletic play?

Rams QB Stetson Bennett Wants 'An Opportunity' In 2024 In Los Angeles Or Elsewhere - Fan Nation

Rams QB Stetson Bennett Wants 'An Opportunity' In 2024 In Los Angeles Or Elsewhere

Around The NFL

Mike Tomlin: Russell Wilson has 'pole position' on Steelers QB job; Justin Fields has 'opportunity to compete' - Yahoo Sports

Portrayals of Wilson's hold on Pittsburgh's starting job have been overstated.

For kickoffs that falls short of landing zone, drive will start 25 yards from spot of kick - NBC Sports

The tweaked kickoff proposal has been released by the NFL.

Will Patriots' Jerod Mayo be a 'players' coach'? - ESPN

To incoming free agents, Mayo felt like "one of the guys." Will this approach work?

How Kirk Cousins will fit into Falcons offense - ESPN

The Sean McVay influence in Atlanta should be familiar to Cousins after his time with Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota.

Jets HC Robert Saleh excited to accomplish things in 2024 ‘we were supposed to accomplish a year ago’ - NFL.com

There’s not so much buzz around the Jets this offseason following a premature coronation tour last year. Head coach Robert Saleh is content with that, even if he still maintains the same expectations for New York.

2024 NFL trade grades: Assessing every notable deal of the offseason, from Justin Fields to L'Jarius Sneed - CBSSports.com

Which teams made out the best?