It’s been a long time since we could actually write something about the Seattle Seahawks getting compensatory draft picks, but as long as they don’t make any extra qualifying free signings, that drought’s finally going to an end.

Before we get to how many comp picks Seattle stands to gain for the 2025 NFL Draft, here’s a refresher on how the comp picks system works:

So, how do compensatory picks work? The number of compensatory picks allotted each year is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks (in exchange for a player leaving) in a single year. To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year. Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based upon a league formula that takes into account a player’s average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation.

Seattle hasn’t had any comp picks since 2020, when they received three for Earl Thomas (third-round), Justin Coleman (fourth-round), and Shamar Stephen (sixth-round). Based on this year’s free agency, OverTheCap.com’s projection has the Seahawks on course for two, count ‘em, two!

Projected Comp Picks

Damien Lewis (4 years, $53 million, $13.25 million APY): Projected 4th round pick

Jordyn Brooks (3 years, $26.5 million, $8.75 million APY): Projected 5th round pick

Canceled Out Comp Picks

Bobby Wagner (1-year, $6 million): Projected 6th round pick

Colby Parkinson (3 years, $22.5 million, $7.5 million APY): Projected 6th round pick

Drew Lock (1-year, $5 million): Projected 6th round pick

The signings of Tyrel Dodson, George Fant, and Pharaoh Brown eliminate Seattle’s chances of getting the maximum four comp picks.

It must be emphasized against that only players who were scheduled for unrestricted free agency count in the comp pick formula, so roster cut cap casualties do not count. Will Dissly signing with the Los Angeles Chargers doesn’t gain the Seahawks a comp pick, while conversely they do not lose comp picks by signing Jerome Baker after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins, or Rayshawn Jenkins after the Jacksonville Jaguars let him go.

There are some free agent signings and departures that won’t be in the comp pick mix due to not reaching the qualifying cutoff. DeeJay Dallas’ three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals is less than $3 million APY, which doesn’t gain the Seahawks a comp pick, and Nick Harris’ $2.5 million contract won’t count against them in the formula.

The deadline for any unrestricted free agent signings to factor into the comp pick formula is May 1. Seattle’s only remaining unsigned UFAs are Phil Haynes and Jason Peters.