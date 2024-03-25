NFL changes challenge rule, eliminates hip drop tackle

The NFL offseason has reached the lull in between the opening frenzy of free agency and the apex of hype surrounding the draft in late April. However, that does not mean that there is a complete void when it comes to news surrounding the league, as there is still plenty happening at the annual owners meetings currently being held in Orlando.

Specifically, the competition committee met Monday morning and voted to adopt three rules changes for the 2025 season.

More rules changes approved, including a team getting a third challenge if one is successful. pic.twitter.com/n6VVm4dKXr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

And for those readers who want the full legalese on the changes.

Full language on the new rules. pic.twitter.com/mqi2OK8aQo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

The two big changes are, of course, the banning of the hip drop tackle and the change to the number of times a team can throw the challenge flag over the course of a game.

Under the prior system a team was allowed to challenge two plays, and if they were successful on both challenges, they would then be granted a third challenge. Under the new rules, a team need only be successful on one of its two challenges in order to gain the right to challenge a third play.

As for the banning of the hip drop tackle, it’s a rule implemented for player safety reasons, but which could be difficult for officials to enforce, making enforcement uneven and subject to significant criticism. In any case, fans with the preseason still more than four months away, it’s something most Seattle Seahawks fans won’t have to worry about in the immediate future.