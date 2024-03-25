 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much the Seahawks are paying Johnathan Hankins, K’Von Wallace, and Tremayne Anchrum

Contract details on Seattle’s three most recent free agent signings.

By Mookie Alexander
new
Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Last week the Seattle Seahawks made a trio of one-year free agent deals: nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive back K’Von Wallace, and guard Tremayne Anchrum. As expected, all of their contracts are not only inexpensive, but will not count against Seattle in the compensatory pick formula.

ESPN’s Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson has the contract details. None of them has any guaranteed salary, and only Hankins is on a deal exceeding $2 million.

Johnathan Hankins - $2.05 million

K’Von Wallace - $1.5 million

Tremayne Anchrum - $1.155 million

Based on their accrued seasons and base salaries, Anchrum and Wallace both agreed to the veteran’s minimum. Hankins’ base is a little bit above the minimum, and his cap hit is the highest at $1.96 million.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks have $4,243,670 in available cap space and $873,203 in effective space. I’d say they’re done with the free agent window.

