Last week the Seattle Seahawks made a trio of one-year free agent deals: nose tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive back K’Von Wallace, and guard Tremayne Anchrum. As expected, all of their contracts are not only inexpensive, but will not count against Seattle in the compensatory pick formula.

ESPN’s Seahawks beat reporter Brady Henderson has the contract details. None of them has any guaranteed salary, and only Hankins is on a deal exceeding $2 million.

Johnathan Hankins - $2.05 million

The Seahawks' deal with DT Johnathan Hankins is for one year and $2.05M with $300K guaranteed, a source tells me. Hankins got a $300K signing bonus, a $1.24M base salary and $510K in per-game bonuses. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 25, 2024

K’Von Wallace - $1.5 million

The Seahawks gave S K'Von Wallace a one-year, $1.5M deal with $205K guaranteed, per source. Wallace got a $205K signing bonus, a $1.125M base salary and $170K in per-game bonuses. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 25, 2024

Tremayne Anchrum - $1.155 million

Lastly, G Tremayne Anchrum's one-year deal with Seattle is worth $1.155M with $100K guaranteed, per source. He got $100K to sign and a $1.055M base salary.



Those were the last three Seahawks signings whose contract details were not yet known. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 25, 2024

Based on their accrued seasons and base salaries, Anchrum and Wallace both agreed to the veteran’s minimum. Hankins’ base is a little bit above the minimum, and his cap hit is the highest at $1.96 million.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks have $4,243,670 in available cap space and $873,203 in effective space. I’d say they’re done with the free agent window.