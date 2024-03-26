There is no denying that our Seattle Seahawks sport some of the league’s most interesting talent along the offensive line. That being said, they also roster a number of players along that same line whose virtues have yet to be fully revealed. With the draft soon to arrive as well as a clearer picture of our team in the weeks to follow, where should the ‘Hawks’ priorities stand? Do we have the players (minus a draft pick) to improve our line play from last year and dominate the line of scrimmage as some of us think we are capable of doing? Or, are we doomed, destined to stink for another season, allowing sacks and blowing assignments, yet again destroying our chance at consistency? Speak your mind in the comments below. Bellow, if you must, but remember to be kind. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks fans cite offensive line, trenches as biggest concern of the future - Seaside Joe

Why the Seahawks may go another year without drafting a G/C in the first round: Seaside Joe 1850

Jim Harbaugh 'can't say enough good things' about Seahawks' Mike Macdonald - The Seattle Times

Through his more than two decades as a coach, Jim Harbaugh has cultivated a reputation for eccentricity that matches his reputation for winning. “One thing I'll say about Mike — he's himself, and that's every day,” Harbaugh said of Macdonald, who worked for him in 2021 as Michigan's defensive coordinator.

Here are telling contract numbers behind Seahawks' retooled defense - The Seattle Times

Once the Seahawks took care of their biggest priorities during the NFL's free-agent signing period — re-signing defensive lineman Leonard Williams and tight end Noah Fant — the rest of their time was mostly spent filling holes. Free agency began with the Seahawks creating salary-cap space to assure they could keep Williams, who signed a three-year deal worth up to $64.5 million, and Fant, who signed a two-year deal worth up to $21 million. Williams is fifth at $10.4 million and Fant eighth at $7.5 million. Two position groups where the Seahawks saved money, allowing them to keep Williams and Fant, were safety and linebacker.

Two defensive player short shuttle times worth noting – Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m writing this article from a hotel on my phone, which is the first time I’ve done this since Jay Glazer initially reported that Frank Clark might be dealt in 2019. Basically, it isn’t going to be a long piece but the info could be important.

Huard's Seattle Seahawks Draft Profiles: Penn St's eye-opening TE - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard is back with another year of Seattle Seahawks draft profiles. Kicking off the list for 2024 is Penn State tight end Theo Johnson.

Rob Rang’s Draft Preview; Exploring Trade-Down Scenarios From No. 16 Overall - Seahawks.com

NFL draft analyst Rob Rang breaks down what a trade back from No. 16 could look like for the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks Likely Finished Making Free Agent Signings - Fan Nation

Using up most of the salary cap space created with a series of roster cuts earlier this month, the Seattle Seahawks likely won't make any more significant free agent additions before the 2024 NFL Draft.

49ers trade rumors: Brandon Aiyuk isn’t getting traded, per John Lynch - Niners Nation

Plus, some injury updates on San Francisco 49ers players George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Dre Greenlaw

John Lynch Explains Why the NFL Sanctioned the 49ers - Fan Nation

John Lynch recently explained why the NFL took away the San Francisco 49ers' fifth-round pick in 2025.

What to Expect From Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder - Fan Nation

Here's the inside scoop on new Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder.

How Jonah Williams' versatility can help protect Kyler Murray - ESPN

Arizona's free agent signing can make an immediate impact in pass protection.

Cardinals draft trade, D.J. Humphries’ release and 2024 proposed rules changes - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the 2024 NFL Draft and had some things to say.

Rams GM says Stetson Bennett will ‘onboard’ with team again in 2024 - Turf Show Times

National champion-winning QB Stetson Bennett will return to Rams in 2024

Les Snead Reveals Rams' Plan for Ernest Jones Contract Extension - Fan Nation

The Los Angeles Rams have been heavy spenders in free agency, but their spending spree may cause some delays in extending linebacker Ernest Jones.

Former Patriots running back retires at 27 - Larry Brown Sports

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is calling it a career. Harris on Monday announced his retirement in an Instagram post.

Are Cowboys’ really all-in? Compare them to Chiefs, and you’ll understand what Jerry Jones meant - Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys' challenge: Can they rely on their core trifecta to go all the way, when in recent postseasons they’ve struggled to go *any* of the way?

Why is NFL banning hip-drop tackle, and what does that even mean? Breaking down latest controversial rule change - Yahoo Sports

There's a subtle distinction to the language being used by the competition committee, subtle enough to concern the NFLPA about enforcing it. Here's how the league plans to do just that.

J.J. McCarthy's odds to be second overall pick dramatically improve - NBC Sports

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has said that his former Michigan quarterback, J.J.

NFL Power Rankings 2024: Which teams improved in free agency? - ESPN

In our second all-32 NFL team ranking of the year, multiple squads got a boost from free agency while a few others dropped as a result of subtractions.

Move the Sticks: Offensive only mock draft + J.J. McCarthy's draft value - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2024 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest? - NFL.com

Lance Zierlein evaluates the 2024 NFL Draft class and ranks the 11 position groups from strongest to weakest. Which spot earns top billing? Where do this year's quarterbacks land?

Coaches confidential: How NFL middle management secretly shares salary information - The Athletic

NFL position coaches have come up with ways to find out how they stack up among their peers, even if owners would rather they didn't.

2024 NFL free agency: The Texans' rise and other underrated storylines that we aren't talking enough about - CBSSports.com

Storylines we should be paying more attention to during NFL offseason

2024 NFL Free Agency: 5 boom-or-bust signings | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Sam Monson breaks down five boom or bust signings from 2024 NFL free agency.