You would think that with Christmas falling on a Wednesday this year, the NFL wouldn’t bother playing any games that day, right? Wrong. This is the NFL, and they’ll invent a new day of the week just to stuff that schedule, too.

Wall Street Journal reports that midweek NFL on Christmas Day is coming your way in 2024. Four teams that play on Saturday in Week 16 will draw the Christmas straw to begin Week 17.

New: After the NFL previously said it wouldn’t play on Christmas this year because the holiday is on a Wednesday, the league is calling an audible.



Christmas NFL will be back this year, with games played by teams that played the previous Saturday. https://t.co/bCUZ8P7hjp — Andrew Beaton (@andrewlbeaton) March 26, 2024

The NFL already has Sunday, Monday, and Thursday locked down. Week 1 of this season will not only have the traditional Thursday opening night kickoff, but Friday’s first ever game in Brazil (Philadelphia Eagles vs. TBD) will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

How rare is it for the NFL to intentionally schedule a game on Wednesday? The last time it was done for non-COVID 19 reasons was 2012, when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys opened the season a day earlier than expected in order to avoid conflict with the Democratic National Convention. We’re talking three times in 75 years that the NFL has ever been on a Wednesday for whatever reason.

Get used to it. This is the new NFL. We’ll find out the regular season schedule within the next two months.