If you were hoping for an extra draft pick or two from the Seattle Seahawks’ two most recent free agent departures, then I don’t have any good news to offer you.

Center Evan Brown agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. With a total base salary of $1,445,000 ($450,000 guaranteed), an additional $600,000 signing bonus, plus a per game roster bonus of $255,000, Brown’s contract is valued at $2.35 million, which, based on the comp pick formula, isn’t enough to fetch the Seahawks another draft pick.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr signed for a tick above the league minimum with the Houston Texans. His base salary is $1.21 million ($300,000 guaranteed) and his contract value is $1.65 million.

This shouldn’t be surprising considering Brown and Edwards Jr signed similar respective deals when they were in Seattle. Brown had a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Seahawks, while Edward Jr’s was one-year for $1,317,500.

As things stand, the Seahawks are projected to gain compensatory fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. They’ve lost five compensatory free agents (CFAs) and gained only three. Jordyn Brooks and Damien Lewis are the two signings that have not been cancelled out.

Seattle’s only remaining UFAs are Phil Haynes and Jason Peters, and there’s no reason to believe either one of them would ink a deal high enough to be a CFA. Unless the Seahawks do something at their end of the table in terms of signing an unrestricted free agent at a value high enough to be a CFA, comp picks are back on the menu next year.