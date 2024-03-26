Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider spoke with media on Tuesday at the annual league meeting in Orlando. One of the topics discussed was the availability of two key Seahawks players who had significant injury issues last season.

Right tackle Abe Lucas missed all but a handful of games in 2023 with an unspecified knee issue, for which he’s since had offseason surgery. Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu saw his season cut short with a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals. According to Schneider, both men are on course to be ready for Week 1.

We just got done talking awhile with Seahawks president of football operations John Schneider. He said both Abe Lucas and Uchenna Nwosu are on track to be ready for start of season. Said he's not sure if S Jerrick Reed II (knee) will be but said Reed's rehab has gone well. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 26, 2024

Jerrick Reed’s ACL tear occurred in November, so it’s not unreasonable to think that he could start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Schneider added “it’s going to be close” as far as being ready for the season.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t provide a firm timeline for Lucas.

“From all accounts everything is going well. No timetables right now for you but seeing him in the building and things like that he is confident and all the reports from down there are saying that everything is on schedule,” Macdonald said.

Lucas’ absence meant the Seahawks had the likes of Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan, and Jason Peters at right tackle. It’s through the uncertainty surrounding his knee and want of better depth that the Seahawks brought back veteran tackle George Fant on a two-year contract. Fant should provide better cover if Lucas or left tackle Charles Cross should either one of them miss time.

Nwosu’s injury hurt a thin Seahawks pass rushing unit, which relied more upon Darrell Taylor, rookie Derick Hall, and the brief return of Frank Clark, to minimally impactful results. He’s entering the first of his three-year, $45 million contract extension.