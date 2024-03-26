We haven’t done a lot of reporting on the Seattle Seahawks’ NFC West rivals and their free agent moves, but this one is worth addressing.

Two-time All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is headed for the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. He’ll be paired with the returning Darious Williams as part of the Rams’ revamped cornerback room.

Much like Williams, who was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars, White was cut by the Buffalo Bills as a salary cap casualty. The 2017 first-round pick suffered an Achilles rupture last season, his second serious injury in three seasons. White tore his ACL in late November 2021, which caused him to miss most of the 2022 season.

Prior to his injuries, White was considered one of the best corners in the NFL. This is essentially a one-year “prove-it” deal for a talented player who’s experienced a couple of catastrophic injuries. The 29-year-old has recorded 18 interceptions and 68 passes defensed since entering the league.

If White is anything close to his pre-injury form, then the Rams will have a big boost to their defense. It’s also asking a lot for someone who’s approaching 30 years old to still play at a high-level after blowing out his ACL and his Achilles in a short timeframe.