We are t-minus one month until the NFL Draft in Detroit. The Seattle Seahawks currently have seven picks, including a double dose of fourth- and sixth-round picks.

Most mock drafts tend to top out at two or three rounds, but ESPN’s Matt Miller has done the full 257-pick gamut. As is the theme for many other mocks, Miller believes the Seahawks go for Washington Huskies tackle (turned guard in the pros) Troy Fautanu at No. 16.

From beyond the paywall:

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington The Seahawks’ depth chart has zero left guards listed right now. So I have Fautanu — a college left tackle — sliding inside, where he has the talent to be an All-Pro guard. Lining up Charles Cross and Fautanu on the left side immediately boosts the run game and keeps Geno Smith cleaner for the deep passes new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb loves. (Fautanu played for Grubb at Washington, too.) The Seahawks are always seeking value when it comes to the draft, and Fautanu is my No. 16 overall player, so Seattle can fill a need without reaching.

John Schneider has said that guards are “overdrafted” and “overpaid.” Seattle has never drafted a guard this high under Schneider—they didn’t intend to play James Carpenter at guard when he was a rookie—so this would be as big a tendency breaker as drafting Devon Witherspoon after previously not taking a cornerback before the third round.

Without a second-round pick and having dealt one of their third-round choices to the Washington Commanders in the Sam Howell trade, the Seahawks are on the clock next at No. 81. This is where Seattle gets a young standout linebacker... but it’s not Junior Colson.

Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas This is a little early for Ford based on feedback from NFL teams, but the Seahawks need a young linebacker for new coach Mike MacDonald to train him into his Roquan Smith. Ford is special in pass coverage with six interceptions over the past two years.

Ford was two-time All-Big XII first-team. At 240 pounds he’s one of the bigger off-ball linebackers in the draft, which says more about how the position has changed more than anything else.

The write-ups stop after the top-100 picks, with the exception of “favorite prospect-team fit” at the ends of Rounds 4-7. Luckily, Miller’s favorite fit write-up for the fourth round involves the Seahawks taking Utah safety Cole Bishop.

My favorite prospect-team fit in Round 4: Cole Bishop, S, Utah to the Seahawks (No. 102). He is one of my favorite sleeper prospects in the class and someone I wanted to get higher in this mock draft. The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder has experience playing inside and outside corner, safety, outside linebacker and even off-ball linebacker. The Seahawks could use him like Macdonald deployed Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore.

Bishop was one of the NFL combine standouts who has the type of versatility that Mike Macdonald is likely looking for in his defense. He was second-team All-Pac-12 in the 2023 season, and participated in this year’s Senior Bowl as an underclassman.

Seattle rounds out its draft with 6’2 Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart with its other fourth-round pick, goes to the edges for 6’6, 274-pound UConn defensive end Eric Watts in the sixth round, followed by a Michigan double dip of linebacker Michael Barrett and tight end A.J. Barner.

Matt Miller’s Seahawks seven-round mock draft

Round 1, No. 16 - Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington

Round 3, No. 81 - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas

Round 4, No. 102 - Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Round 4, No. 118 - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Round 6, No. 179 - Eric Watts, DE, UConn

Round 6, No. 192 - Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

Round 7, No. 235 - AJ Barner, TE, Michigan

No QBOTF or even a developmental late-round quarterback, no wide receivers taken, and only one offensive lineman (grabbed with the top pick). We’re looking at five of seven picks spent on defense, which is where there are certainly holes at linebacker and safety in terms of short- and long-term depth.

Is this how the draft is going to go? Almost certainly not! How often are team mock drafts ever accurate? It’s a ridiculously hard exercist! But do you actually like this hypothetical draft? Let us know in the comments!