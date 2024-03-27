In Today’s Links: injury updates for our Seattle Seahawks, draft prospect profiles, more from Coach Macdonald; plus, will the ‘Hawks bring Jamal back?; and much, much more. Mock drafts, league-wide gossip, rule changes, et al. The NFL really never sleeps (but, probably should catch a wink every now and again). Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks draft targets: 10 first round prospects I'm circling for pick 16 - Seaside Joe

Michael Penix headlines 10 NFL Draft prospects and 10 alternates who Seahawks fans should keep an eye on for the first round: Seaside Joe 1851

For crying out loud, will the Seahawks just move on from Jamal Adams – Seahawks Draft Blog

For a large portion of the fan base, Jamal Adams’ departure was a cause for celebration. Weeks earlier he’d completely embarrassed himself and the franchise when he attacked a reporters wife, then doubled down on the behaviour when quizzed by reporters.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: Pros, cons of UW DE Bralen Trice - Seattle Sports

For Day 2 of Brock Huard's Seattle Seahawks draft profiles, the former UW Huskies QB went with a name from his alma mater: DE Bralen Trice.

Injury Updates On Uchenna Nwosu, Abraham Lucas and Jerrick Reed II - Seahawks.com

Seahawks president of football operations/general manager John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald provided a few offseason injury updates Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting.

'You Felt the Competitor': Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Details Impressions of New QB Sam Howell - All Seahawks, Fan Nation

Gaining a unique perspective facing off against him on the practice field, Mike Macdonald developed an affinity for new Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell in training camp last August.

Mike Macdonald’s vision for Seahawks’ defense starts with one thing: Versatility - The Athletic

Macdonald touted the team's interchangeable linebackers and safeties. He also didn't rule out bringing back Jamal Adams.

NFC West News

49ers news: John Lynch compared Yetur Gross-Matos to these former Niners - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers general manager believes the team is at their best when they have the versatility of Yetur Gross-Matos

Kyle Shanahan Explains Why He's Confident in the 49ers Offensive Line - All 49ers, Fan Nation

Kyle Shanahan recently explained why he's so confident in the San Francisco 49ers offensive line.

Cardinals Expecting Key Starters Healthy by Camp - All Cardinals, Fan Nation

The Arizona Cardinals expect two defensive starters to be "full tilt" by camp.

Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft: Broncos coach Sean Payton praises Arizona - Revenge of the Birds

The Denver Broncos head coach had some thoughts on the Arizona Cardinals.

How big of a risk is Tre’Davious White for the Rams? - Turf Show Times

The Rams signed their new starting corner Tre’Davious White but what risk does that come with?

NFL Owners Approve Overhaul of Kickoff Rules; Sean McVay Reacts - Ram Digest, Fan Nation

NFL owners have given the green light to a significant overhaul of kickoff rules aimed at encouraging more returns.

Around The NFL

Steelers sign 4-time All-Pro - Larry Brown Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 4-time Pro Bowl kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to a contract in free agency

NFL trade deadline pushed back to after Week 9 - Yahoo Sports

Since 2012, the NFL trade deadline has been scheduled for the Tuesday after Week 8.

Jeffrey Lurie explains reasons for keeping Nick Sirianni - NBC Sports

Three years ago, a fateful end-of-season meeting between Eagles coach Doug Pederson and owner Jeffrey Lurie got Pederson fired.

Everything we heard and buzz from 2024 NFL owners meetings - ESPN

NFL owners meetings wrapped up Tuesday, and our 20-plus reporters on the ground had all the buzz from Orlando.

2024 NFL draft: Ranking depth of every position, best to worst - ESPN+

Which positions are the deepest and the thinnest in this NFL draft class? We stacked all 12 positions and found post-Round 1 values for each.

Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 3.0 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

The First Read: Five players who will thrive in 2024 NFL season thanks to offseason movement - NFL.com

How much will receiver Drake London benefit from Kirk Cousins' arrival? Is quarterback Will Levis about to take a major leap in Year 2? Jeffri Chadiha identifies five players poised to thrive in the 2024 NFL season thanks to moves made this offseason.

Making sense of NFL’s new kickoff rule and what it means for next season - The Athletic

The league hopes to bring back excitement while keeping injuries down, but teams have a lot to figure out with personnel and strategy.

Ranking top 2024 challengers to potential Chiefs three-peat: Bengals, Texans among 11 candidates to explode - CBSSports.com

Which teams are best suited to make a run at the throne?

2024 NFL Draft: Perfect player fits for teams that spent big in free agency | NFL Draft | PFF

We look at five NFL teams that spent big in free agency and which players they could target early in the 2024 NFL Draft.