In case you haven’t heard, the United Football League is the newest spring football league in town. The XFL and United States Football League (USFL) merged after their respective 2023 seasons, creating a united eight-team spring league.

Unfortunately, the Seattle Sea Dragons were not among the XFL teams to make the cut for the UFL. There are, however, quite a few former Seattle Seahawks players, practice squad members, preseason/training camp bodies, and draft picks across these UFL rosters. Most of these names will likely not ring a bell, but a few of them might considering we just watched them last preseason.

Let’s a take a look!

Played at least one regular season game with the Seahawks

NT Austin Faoliu (2023, 2 regular season games) - St. Louis Battlehawks

S Teez Tabor (2022, 1 regular season game) - San Antonio Brahmas

CB Gavin Heslop (2020-2021, 3 regular season games) - San Antonio Brahmas (on IR)

Was on a Seahawks preseason roster or practice squad

QB Holton Ahlers (UDFA, 2023, practice squad) - Arlington Renegades

QB Danny Etling (2020-2021, practice squad) - Michigan Panthers

RB Wayne Gallman (2022, practice squad) - St. Louis Battlehawks

WR Cyril Grayson (2017-2018, practice squad) - Houston Roughnecks

WR Matt Landers (UDFA, 2023, preseason) - San Antonio Brahmas

TE Jace Sternberger (2021, practice squad) - Birmingham Stallions

TE Sal Canella (2023, preseason) - Arlington Renegades

TE Wes Saxton (2019, preseason and practice squad) - Memphis Showboats

OL Greg Eiland (UDFA, 2021-2023, practice squad) - San Antonio Brahmas

OL Shamarious Gilmore (UDFA, 2022, preseason) - Houston Roughnecks

OL Tommy Champion (2021, preseason) - DC Defenders

OLB Pita Taumoepenu (2019, practice squad) - St. Louis Battlehawks

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (2022, preseason) - San Antonio Brahmas

DE Jacob Sykes (UDFA, 2023, preseason)- San Antonio Brahmas

DT Walter Palmore (2021, preseason) - Michigan Panthers

Was drafted by the Seahawks

WR Gary Jennings Jr (2019 fourth-round pick) - Birmingham Stallions

OL Terry Poole (2015 fourth-round pick) - Memphis Showboats

For what it’s worth, It looks as if Ahlers will not be the starting quarterback over Luis Perez at Arlington.

The UFL season begins on March 30 with the Renegades taking on the Birmingham Stallions on FOX. Games will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. You never know if some of these UFL players will eventually find their way (back) onto NFL rosters by the time August rolls around.