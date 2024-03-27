Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 132: Free Agency Frenzy

Jacson and Mike examine the splashy moves from around the league, including the QB carousel that finds Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh and Kirk Cousins in Atlanta (3:51). They also break down the moves #Seattle has made in free agency so far (26:19) and dig into exactly how concerned #Seahawks fans should be with their relative inactivity thus far (38:06).

This episode was recorded on Wednesday, March 13th and before the Seahawks trade for Sam Howell. We will dig into that and all subsequent moves Seattle makes in next week’s episode.

