Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 133: Whitewater Drafting - Mock Draft Reaction

Episode 2 of Whitewater Drafting dives into a historic OL class

By Jacson Bevens
Chuck and Jacson discuss the NFL’s newest rule changes (1:53), how real the JJ McCarthy momentum is (13:30), and whether this O-line class is truly historic (25:54) before reacting pick-by-pick to Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft (34:46) and how that impacts the Seahawks.

YOUTUBE

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

