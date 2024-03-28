In Today’s Links: takeaways from the NFL league meetings; more from Coach Macdonald; is Penix to the Seahawks still a possibility?; draft profiles, and a little bit on Darrell Taylor. Dive in, enjoy yourself. Happy Thursday!

Seahawks News

How Seahawks will use safeties, LBs in Mike Macdonald's defense - Seaside Joe

Ravens film analyst gives insight into what Mike Macdonald will do with Seahawks defense: Seaside Joe 1852

4 takeaways on the state of the Seahawks after the NFL league meetings - The Seattle Times

The first official NFL function for the newly revamped Seahawks brain trust is in the books following the league meetings in Orlando. Along with reiterating that Geno Smith is the starting quarterback heading into camp, coach Mike Macdonald and president of football operations John Schneider spoke on a number of other topics. The Seahawks can't really be said to have not spent money since they currently rank last in the NFL in available cap space for 2024 at just over $2 million remaining.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald raves about Devon Witherspoon - Seahawks Wire

Why I wouldn’t rule out the Seahawks drafting Michael Penix Jr in the first round – Seahawks Draft Blog

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum published a mock draft yesterday. He said it’s what he would do, rather than what he thinks will actually happen.

New Seahawks QB Sam Howell on trade to Seattle, his role, more - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have a new QB in Sam Howell, and he joined Brock & Salk on Wednesday to describe the trade that sent him to the Hawks.

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: 'Twitched up' LB fills a need - Seattle Sports

Next up in Brock Huard's Seattle Seahawks draft profiles is a very intriguing defender in North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson.

5 Things To Know About Seahawks Lineman Nick Harris - Seahawks.com

Get to know Seahawks free agent acquisition, Nick Harris.

'Come Kick Some Butt': Seahawks Hoping For Darrell Taylor to Seize New Opportunity - All Seahawks, Fan Nation

After producing a career-low in sacks and quarterback hits in 2023, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald eagerly awaits the chance to unlock a motivated Darrell Taylor's full potential.

NFC West News

49ers news: 7 players who were taken 31st overall since 2017 - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers were one of the picks. But this list may not instill confidence.

Why the 49ers Promoted Nick Sorensen to Defensive Coordinator - All 49ers, Fan Nation

Kyle Shanahan revealed why the 49ers decided to go with Nick Sorensen at defensive coordinator.

Cardinals QB Ready For Fresh Start - All Cardinals, Fan Nation

New Arizona Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder is excited to get in the desert and work - indoors of course.

LISTEN - The Red Bird Reboot Podcast: NFL Trade Winds & Offseason Wins - Revenge of the Birds

The Red Bird Reboot discuss the Cardinals’ latest signing, the impact of Aaron Donald’s retirement and look at the trade winds surrounding the Arizona Cardinals

Red Rain Podcast: Kyle Odegard Special Guest - Revenge of the Birds

Special guest Kyler Odegard of bettingodds.com provides insights on what the Cardinals are apt to do at pick #4, where the current roster stands with regard to the team’s rebuilding timeframe and...

How much cap space do Rams have after signing Tre’Davious White? - Turf Show Times

The Rams are an interesting position after signing Tre’Davious White on Tuesday

Is Rams' New Secondary an Improvement Over 2023? - Ram Digest, Fan Nation

The signing of Tre'Davious White could be a massive upgrade for the Los Angeles Rams.

Around The NFL

Jadeveon Clowney signing 2-year deal with new team - Larry Brown Sports

Jadeveon Clowney has a deal with a new team.Clowney is signing a 2-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. The deal is for $20 million.

BetMGM's NFL season win totals for 2024 season are highest on Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers - Yahoo Sports

BetMGM released its NFL season win totals on Wednesday.

NFL rule changes: The good, the bad and the ugly - Yahoo Sports

The NFL made a number of moves that will impact everything from how the game is played on the field. Are they good or bad? Let's take a look.

Referees will specifically cite replay assistant, starting this year - NBC Sports

Transparency is always good.

What Packers have, what they need heading toward NFL draft - ESPN

A position-by-position look at Green Bay's roster between free agency and the NFL draft.

Signing Kirk Cousins early was key to Falcons' offseason - ESPN

Once Cousins was locked up, the Falcons were able to focus on other ways to bolster their offense.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Do we believe the hype? - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you the latest updates from around the league.

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn stresses patience with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins deals - NFL.com

Cincinnati Bengals exec Katie Blackburn recently discussed the pending contract negotiations with standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

How one motion play swept through the NFL in 2023: ‘Everybody is copying it’ - The Athletic

With the help of technology and a generation of coaches and players driven toward innovation, new ideas spread faster than ever.

Dan Quinn gives honest answer about Commanders' plans for No. 2 pick, explains decision to trade Sam Howell - CBSSports.com

Quinn is as honest as it gets with the pick

2024 NFL Draft: Best, worst NFL teams at drafting in the first round since 2014 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We analyze the best and worst NFL teams at drafting in the first round over the past decade.