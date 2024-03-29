We’re in that little lull between the main portion of free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks have done their usual thing of one- and two-year contracts to lower-profile free agents, and the only high-profile free agents Seattle opted to keep were Noah Fant and Leonard Williams. With their salary cap space tightened once again, don’t expect much more activity before the draft... which is a whole different story, because there is great mystery over what Seattle will do with the 16th overall pick. Trade down? Stay put? Trade up (which you’d only do for a quarterback)? What about getting a second-round pick after losing one in the Leonard Williams trade?

It’s been awhile since we’ve done a Q&A mailbag, but let’s use this downtime to answer some questions you may have about the team. I should note that I’ve been blogging through a bit of a nasty illness over the past two weeks, so it’s slowed me down some, but I’m close to fully recovered and normal service should resume very soon. The Q&A will either be in written form or in a YouTube video, I have not decided yet.

If there are particular questions you want answered, press the rec button for greater visibility so I can bookmark them.

Reminder: If you have multiple questions, PLEASE put those questions in separate comments. Do not write 5-6 questions in one comment, because I will be embedding your comments in the response post.