The NFL has announced offseason workout dates for every team, including minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs).

For the Seattle Seahawks, they are one of seven teams starting earlier than the rest of the league due to a new coaching staff. Seattle is also allowed an additional voluntary veteran minicamp, which will take place prior to the NFL Draft.

Here are the key dates to note:

First Day: April 8 Voluntary Minicamp: April 22-24 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31, June 3-4, June 6-7 Mandatory Minicamp: June 11-13

For a refresher on the three phases of offseason workouts, here’s the summary from the NFL:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

OTAs are voluntary, so the first mandatory offseason workout program is the mid-June minicamp. Once that’s completed, the Seahawks are off until training camp, which will start in late July and continue into August. No training campdates or ticket information for public attendance have been announced yet, and probably won’t be revealed until June.

Post-draft rookie minicamp dates will be announced at a later date.