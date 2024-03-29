Thursday was the University of Washington pro day, and the headline name among Huskies draft prospects was quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Even though Penix Jr participated in February’s NFL combine, he did not run the 40-yard dash. He ran the 40 at the pro day and unofficially went sub-4.6. Times are all over the place when it’s this type of event, but it’s nevertheless impressive.

We had Penix at 4.46 hand timed. Even 0.2 lower that’s an incredible time! pic.twitter.com/QoUP01PKws — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 28, 2024

A range of 40 times from a cluster of scouts (and Rome Odunze also timing) here watching Michael Penix, Jr.’s run:



Between 4.56-4.59 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 28, 2024

“I’m a 4.4 guy, in my opinion,” Penix said (via ESPN). “Some people had 4.46, some people had 4.5, but that’s unofficial, so I’m good. I just showed I can run, so I feel good.”

Penix Jr showcased his athleticism even more with a 36.5” vertical jump, a better mark than any other quarterback at the combine. Likewise for his 10’5 broad jump.

Michael Penix, Jr. vertical jump here at Washington Pro Day: 36.5” pic.twitter.com/ohhkWcEJt0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 28, 2024

Of course, Penix’s arm and prolific deep passing ability was his highlight trait in college, earning him Heisman Trophy runner-up honors in 2023.

Michael Penix Jr. with signature, rainbow passes down the field in front of #Seahawks GM John Schneider, NFL scouts from at least 30 teams at UW Pro Day ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/K8bBn89eEh — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) March 28, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider was in attendance. Almost every NFL team had at least one representative at the pro day, which also included workouts for offensive linemen Troy Fautanu and Roger Rosengarten, wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, and defensive end Bralen Trice.

While Penix’s on-field success has been outstanding over the past two seasons at Washington, his deep injury history was one of the question marks concerning his draft status. It seems that he’s in the clear on that front and wowed with his workouts. It’s possible that Penix may end up in the first-round of next month’s NFL Draft, and maybe even in the range where the Seahawks could take him.

Because Penix is a local player, any formal visit with the Seahawks (which hasn’t been reported yet) would not count toward Seattle’s top 30 pre-draft visit limit.