It’s the final day of on-field drills* at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Somehow, someway, I don’t think Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s record-setting 4.21 second 40-yard dash is under threat.

*Technically, the bench press will be done on Monday but that’s not getting televised.

Offensive line is once again an expected need for the Seattle Seahawks. Mock drafts have linked them to Washington’s Troy Fautanu, who’s naturally a tackle but could slide over to guard in the pros. The top OL prospect is Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt, who figures to be the first off the board at his position. Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson is looked at as the top-tier center prospect, and may be a Seahawks target depending on how they view Olu Oluwatimi and free agent Evan Brown. Seattle has already visited with Duke’s Graham Barton, a versatile prospect who can play every position along the line.

For the final time, NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage throughout the day. For those who don’t want to watch/are unable to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2024 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

