Pre-Snap Reads 3/3: John Schneider talks combine with 710AM

In Today’s Links: DK highlights, combine talk from Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, plus prospect watch. Who will we be drafting? What will the ‘Hawks priorities be for the 2024 NFL draft? Who do you want on our team?

Seahawks News

Weird Seahawks draft targets: WR Adonai Mitchell is a potential top-20 pick - Seaside Joe

Adonai Mitchell's "DK Metcalf like Combine" is one of many reasons the Seahawks may do the unexpected again: Seaside Joe 1827

DK Metcalf: Watch Seahawks receiver’s highlights from 2023 season - Seahawks Wire

Watch: DK Metcalf's 2023 highlights

Friday Roundup: John Schneider Joins Wyman And Bob From The NFL Scouting Combine - Seahawks.com

Seahawks president of football operations and general manager John Schneider joins Wyman and Bob for another weekly show, this time talking about the NFL Scouting Combine process.

Combine day three recap: Michael Penix Jr shines, receivers run fast & my thoughts on J.J. McCarthy – Seahawks Draft Blog

In terms of pure arm talent, it was always expected that these two would perform the best during on-field throwing drills today. They didn’t disappoint. However, it wasn’t just the pure power that made for two successful throwing sessions.

Seattle Seahawks 'Ready For Anything' in NFL Draft Says GM John Schneider - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The 2024 NFL Draft is still over a month away, but Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schnieder says the team has to be on alert in the first round due to the uncertain nature of what teams will do.

NFC West News

What Brandon Staley Will Do for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing what Brandon Staley will do the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

49ers news: Nick Sorensen promoted to DC; Brandon Staley as assistant head coach - Niners Nation

The defensive coordinator search is finally over for the San Francisco 49ers.

LISTEN - Red Bird Reboot Podcast: Combine Preview w/ @SCoxFB - Revenge of the Birds

The Red Bird Reboot is back with a vengeance and a preview of the top combine workouts and prospects to watch this week.

Arizona Cardinals OL D.J. Humphries Updates Knee Injury - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries spoke on his ACL injury during a podcast with Justin Pugh's podcast.

Should the Rams extend left tackle Alaric Jackson? - Turf Show Times

The undrafted tackle has struggled with injuries, but has been a solid player for the team when on the field

Los Angeles Rams Les Snead Ready to 'Attack' Offseason With 'Aggressive' Approach - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After taking a more conservative approach last offseason to roster building, Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead is seemingly shifting back to his "aggressive" nature.

Around The NFL

Jerry Jones has interesting comments about Dak Prescott's extension - Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys executives Stephen and Jerry Jones may be playing a football front office version of good cop, bad cop

J.J. McCarthy's upside is tantalizing. The question is how high it actually goes - Yahoo Sports

McCarthy weighed 17 pounds heavier at the combine than he did at Michigan, which could be significant. Here's what the tape tells Nate Tice about arguably the draft's most polarizing prospect.

As stars like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Caleb Williams pull plug on NFL combine drills, the league grapples with 'the opt-out generation' - Yahoo Sports

As one agent said this week: “Players are making better decisions when they only have something minimal, or nothing, to gain."

Jim Trotter files response to NFL's effort to dismiss his wrongful termination lawsuit - NBC Sports

The battle before the battle has been joined.

Will the Bears draft Caleb Williams or trade the No. 1 pick? - ESPN

We polled GMs, scouts and execs from 22 teams to find out if they think the Bears will draft Caleb Williams at No. 1 or deal the pick.

Move the Sticks: Combine recaps of defensive back, tight end prospects - NFL.com

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as the guys join from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Saturday's activities in Indianapolis - NFL.com

Did Xavier Worthy follow through on his promise to set a new speed record? What did J.J. McCarthy show on the field? See the answers to those questions and more of What We Learned Saturday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Russini: What I’m hearing at the NFL combine on the Bears, Kirk Cousins and more - The Athletic

Some quarterback-needy NFL teams appear poised to find their answers on the free agent and trade markets.

NFL players graded their clubs. Here’s your team’s GPA - The Athletic

The Super Bowl champion Chiefs finished last with a 1.24 — perhaps D's do get degrees — behind the 1.36 earned by the Commanders.

2024 NFL free agency: Five reasons to get excited, including blockbuster QB moves, deep defensive class, more - CBSSports.com

Let's get pumped for a new league year

Highest-graded safeties from the 2023 NFL season: Antoine Winfield Jr. shines | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. led safeties in PFF grade in 2023, followed by the Atlanta Falcons' Jessie Bates III.