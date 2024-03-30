This is the third season of the post-Russell Wilson era for the Seattle Seahawks. For the third season in a row, their projected win total is not above the .500 mark.

DraftKings Sportsbook has installed Seattle’s over/under at 7.5 wins. This is down from last season, when Seattle’s projected total was 8.5 wins (which the Seahawks only exceeded on the final day of the season), but above the paltry 5.5 wins from 2022. The last time the Seahawks had an above .500 projected win total was 2021, when DraftKings Sportsbook had them at 9.5 but obviously didn’t come close to reaching that mark.

Looking across the league, the Seahawks are in the bottom-third in win total projections, tied for 22nd with the New Orleans Saints. The only teams with fewer projected wins are the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle’s floor under Pete Carroll and John Schneider has been seven wins since they were hired in 2010. Carroll isn’t part of the equation anymore, but Schneider is still in charge as GM and president of football operations, while Mike Macdonald is Carroll’s successor as head coach.

One could reason that the Seahawks’ higher win total last year, apart from their unexpected run in 2022, was also attributed to the expected poor season of the Los Angeles Rams. That didn’t materialize, as the Rams finished 10-7 and made the playoffs. LA is projected for 8.5 wins, while the San Francisco 49ers have an over/under of 11.5.

The NFL Draft hasn’t happened yet, but it’s not particularly likely that any move they make on that front will affect the line one way or another. At this moment, are you of the opinion the Seahawks will exceed 7.5 wins or will they (most likely) be picking in the top-10 in 2025? Vote in the poll below!