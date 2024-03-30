As usual, the Seattle Seahawks offensive line will have a new look when the new season begins. Left guard Damien Lewis and Evan Brown have left in free agency, while right guard Phil Haynes remains unsigned and is unlikely to return to Seattle. The entire interior of the starting lineup will be different come Week 1, but it remains to be seen who will fill those voids.

While the Seahawks could turn to second-year center Olu Oluwatimi and right guard Anthony Bradford as potential replacements for Brown and Haynes respectively, left guard is still up in the air. General manager John Schneider is aware that more needs to be done this offseason. In his weekly radio spot on Seattle Sports 710, Schneider confirmed the Seahawks plan to host free agents in the coming days.

“We’re going to be bringing a couple veteran offensive linemen through (for visits during) this second phase of free agency and then (be) comparing that to what the draft looks like,” Schneider said. “Anytime you’re just drafting for need – that is a need on our team right now, I think it’s fairly obvious – but we like so many young guys (like Raiqwon) O’Neil, McClendon Curtis. I mean, there’s some guys in there, some younger guys that we like, too, that we’ve added … There’s some young players that a fan may not necessarily know, but that we’re excited about in the mix.”

In free agency, Seattle has added center Nick Harris and former Los Angeles Rams reserve Tremayne Anchrum Jr to the fold, but they both have limited starting experience at an NFL level.

The Seahawks have frequently been linked to Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu in mock drafts, with the expectation that Fautanu could move to guard. Seattle invested in its offensive line by taking Charles Cross in the first round in 2022, followed by Abe Lucas at right tackle in the third round. Could Seattle go OL early again this year? Decisions, decisions...

“What does the draft look like and then what are the different levels? What are the cut offs? How far do you push to go get a guy or to fall back to get into another group of players where there may be three or four guys as compared to the talent level at one specific player or prospect?” Schneider said. “We’ll be constantly evaluating that over the next four weeks here.”

You can listen and watch the full Schneider appearance in the video below: