Who’s visiting with our Seattle Seahawks?; more on a possible Jamal Adams return; Schneider speaks; plus, should we trade Tyler Lockett? Think about it. Then, let us know in the comments below. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks draft top-30 visits update - Seaside Joe

Over 30 reported visits, meetings between Seahawks and 2024 NFL Draft prospects: Seaside Joe 1854

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson to meet with Seahawks - Seahawks Wire

A whole bunch of Seahawks & general NFL draft notes – Seahawks Draft Blog

Tyrice Knight, Malachi Corley, John Rhys Plumlee and Grayson Murphy are all confirmed as making a trip to Seattle. Per Tony Pauline, big nose tackle Khristian Boyd will also visit. A separate report confirmed linebacker Nathaniel Watson would also take an official-30 visit.

Why Jamal Adams return may intrigue Seattle Seahawks coaches - Seattle Sports

The idea of Jamal Adams returning to the Seattle Seahawks at linebacker seems to be picking up steam, and Brock Huard says that makes sense.

What John Schneider said about Seahawks' offensive line 'need' - Seattle Sports

John Schneider didn't shy away from the fact that the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line remains incomplete when talking to Wyman & Bob.

The Plan For The O-Line & Other Takeaways From The John Schneider Show On Seattle Sports 710AM - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks president of football operation/general manager John Schneider’s weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM

Should the Seattle Seahawks Trade WR Tyler Lockett? - Sports Illustrated Seahawks News, Analysis, and More

The Seattle Seahawks are embarking on a new era under head coach Mike Macdonald, and as the roster is slowly transformed into the image and likeness of Macdonald, some moves could rub Seahawks fans the wrong way.

NFC West News

49ers news: Brandon Aiyuk says, ‘I’m trying to get what I deserve’ - Niners Nation

Like most players, San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk wants to be paid his worth.

Meet the 49ers’ new do-everything coordinator, Nick Sorensen: ‘Our players love him’ - The Athletic

As a player, the ultra-fast Sorensen could be trusted to do anything a team needed. He's taken on that aspect as a coach, too.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Explains Why Scoring is Down in the NFL - Sports Illustrated 49ers News, Analysis, and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently explained why scoring is down league-wide in the NFL the past two seasons.

Why Arizona Cardinals Need Marvin Harrison Jr. - Sports Illustrated Cardinals News, Analysis, and More

The Cardinals, and Arizona sports in general, need instant star power, regardless of the outcome of this draft.

NFL, Cardinals projected win totals; Jonathan Gannon and annual league meeting - Revenge of the Birds

Talking NFL win totals, Jonathan Gannon and more.

Rams 2023 draft: Second-year breakout coming for Zach Evans, Davis Allen? - Turf Show Times

Stetson Bennett, Zach Evans, and Davis Allen are hoping to be more involved in sophomore campaigns

Los Angeles Rams Draft Target Troy Fautanu Rising After Pro Day - Sports Illustrated Rams News, Analysis, and More

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of options for the No. 19 pick, meaning their biggest problem is exciting prospects being taken ahead of them.

Around The NFL

Jets acquire All-Pro defensive player in trade with Eagles - Larry Brown Sports

The New York Jets have made yet another big addition this offseason and traded for Haason Reddick from the Eagles.

NFL Draft: Wide receiver class is stacked, even if Marvin Harrison Jr. is No. 1 - Yahoo Sports

Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.

Packers focus on solving Christian Watson's hamstring problems - NBC Sports

Packers receiver Christian Watson missed eight games last year due to hamstring injuries.

Why more NFL players are self-reporting concussion symptoms - ESPN

In an era of concussion awareness, more players are inclined to report symptoms, but there are exceptions.

Jordan Love-led Packers could be true Super Bowl contenders in 2024; Zach Wilson's best team fits - NFL.com

Are the Green Bay Packers poised to break through as true Super Bowl contenders in the 2024 season? In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks assesses recent comments made by rising star Jordan Love. Plus, potential team fits for former No. 2

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program - NFL.com

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit has found an NFL home. The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2024 NFL trade rumors: Notable names who could still be moved before or during draft - CBSSports.com

Which veterans could still be available?

Grading the 2024 NFL Draft class by position | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Sam Monson grades the 2024 NFL Draft class by position.