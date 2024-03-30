The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2023 NFL Draft with two first round picks, and five total selections in the top three rounds. Following a surprise playoff appearance, the organization seemed poise to add more pieces to compete for the postseason again. While they were able to approximate this goal, they (arguably) didn’t see the same returns on their draft class that they got from the storied group of 2022. Still, the fact remains that the Seahawks added a rising star in Devon Witherspoon, and several other rookies saw significant playing time — and some of them even looked pretty good doing so. Like Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

All this being said, how good was this draft class in retrospect? According to the Athletic, the answer is... fair to middling, but with a proverbial cherry on top. To paraphrase.

Read on to see Diante Lee’s take on Seattle’s 2023 rookies.

Seattle Seahawks: C-plus Devon Witherspoon (No. 5) was a big get for the defense, as he flashed his physicality and versatility from the slot. Offensively, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20) had a difficult time carving out a role in Seattle’s old offense, but he flashed his ability to work underneath and make difficult catches — and he’s likely to find more opportunities under a new offensive regime. The same should be true for Zach Charbonnet (No. 52), who did a good job keeping Seattle’s offense on schedule as a rotational back.

Diante Lee put the Seahawks class in the “small short-term gains, high long-term potential“ category, so clearly he sees the potential in these guys, as well as the fact that some of them are immediate contributors. In addition to the guys highlighted above, the team also added some players like Olu Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford, who are expected to compete for playing time on the offensive line. Some of the other players — like Kenny McIntosh and particularly Jerrick Reed — impressed in their limited time, but got bit by the injury bug, as Ted noted in his recent look back at the 2023 draft class. Also, while Jake Bobo wasn’t technically part of the draft class, his name is still worth mentioning, as he not only made the roster but also managed to see the field and even haul in a pair of touchdowns. For what that is worth*.

*about 12 points