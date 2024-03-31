With scheme changes on both sides of the ball, Seattle Seahawks fans (I would say) are betting that a few of our recent draft picks will breakout and become the players we were hoping they’d become. There is a slew of talent that by most metrics underperformed last year for our squad. New coaches, techniques, and approaches should help the veterans, for sure. But, the young guys may very well take to the new leadership and flourish. Who do you think will surprise and grow into themselves next season for the ‘Hawks?

#np Notebook Fantasy by Chicano Batman

Seahawks News

What I think the Seahawks will do: Draft edition (3/30/2024) - Seaside Joe

Why Michael Penix isn't a perfect fit for Ryan Grubb, why the Seahawks would trade down, and the best part of this draft: Seaside Joe 1855

John Schneider watches offensive tackles at Washington Pro Day - Seahawks Wire

John Schneider watches offensive tackles at Washington Pro Day

Why I’m back to not overthinking this for the Seahawks, they’re going to focus on the O-line – Seahawks Draft Blog

It’s always good to run through different scenarios and we’ll continue to do that leading up to the draft. However, I think after listening to John Schneider on Seattle Sports yesterday I’m going to go back to what I said a while ago.

Who needs to be a breakout player for the Seahawks in 2024? - Seattle Sports

When asked who has to break out for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, Michael Bumpus pointed to a recent second-round draft pick.

Should Seattle Seahawks 'Panic' Over QB Situation? - Sports Illustrated Seahawks News, Analysis, and More

The Seattle Seahawks have an uneasy quarterback situation going into the 2024 season.

NFC West News

Brandon Aiyuk Contract News: Mike Garafolo says 49ers, Aiyuk not close - Niners Nation

The drama continues.

Are the 49ers Better on Paper Than They Were Last Season? - Sports Illustrated 49ers News, Analysis, and More

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers are better on paper than they were last season.

Budda Baker Named Trade Candidate Ahead of Draft - Sports Illustrated Cardinals News, Analysis, and More

CBS Sports says Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker could be a trade candidate with the draft approaching.

Matt Miller’s 7-round Arizona Cardinals mock draft haul - Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals get a haul for the fourth overall pick.

Rams contract details for Jonah Jackson, Kevin Dotson: Short-term rent? - Turf Show Times

The Rams are set at guard for the near future, but will these new deals go beyond 2026?

Los Angeles Rams Earn High Marks in 2023 NFL Draft Regrade - Sports Illustrated Rams News, Analysis, and More

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprise playoff appearance on the backs of a stellar rookie class.

Around The NFL

NFL Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best WR, and arguably best overall player, in this class. Don't overthink it - Yahoo Sports

Harrison Jr.'s promise as an NFL prospect has been firm for almost two years now. Then, as it seemingly always does during draft season, questions and nitpicks got louder. Ignore them all.

Dan Quinn: Bobby Wagner is all that I love about football - NBC Sports

Dan Quinn brought a number of former Cowboys with him when he became the Commanders head coach this offseason and he reached even further into his past to add a linebacker to the roster.

How the Commanders have prepared to onboard rookie QB - ESPN

Knowing it will take a QB No. 2 overall, Washington set out to bolster its run game and its support staff.

Colts GM Chris Ballard on young CBs: 'We think these guys are gonna continue to get better' - NFL.com

Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard is focused on strengthening the Colts' secondary with the young defensive backs they already have. "We think these guys are gonna continue to get better," Ballard said.

Why Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie still has faith in coach Nick Sirianni - The Athletic

How will Sirianni manage his fourth season as an NFL head coach? And how much more leash will Lurie give him?

2024 NFL Draft: Fixing the weakest NFL position groups | NFL Draft | PFF

Free agency's biggest moves have been made. These are the biggest roster holes remaining in the NFL ahead of the draft.