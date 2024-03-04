We’re just under two months out from the 2024 NFL Draft, which will once again be watched intently by Seattle Seahawks fans due to the intrigue over whether or not they’ll draft a quarterback early (or at all). Last season the only rookie QB they “added” was undrafted Holton Ahlers, who didn’t make the roster.

But maybe your “draft crush” or “draft crushes” don’t involve quarterbacks! Perhaps there’s an outstanding offensive lineman, wide receiver, linebacker, or defensive lineman that’s got your attention as a “must-have” for the Seahawks.

This is the theme of today’s open thread. Who are your NFL Draft crushes? It doesn’t matter if they’re projected to be a first-round pick or a Day 3 gem.

In the interest of not having mini-novels in the comments section, if you want to wax poetic about certain players, hop over to the fanposts section and state your case! This can even manifest itself in the form of a mock draft.

Join us in the comments and/or write up a fanpost about your favorite draft crush(es)!