Pre-Snap Reads 3/4: More praise for Ryan Grubb

In Today’s Links: praise for Ryan Grubb, free agency news and notes, Seattle Seahawks depth chart update, combine recaps, more...

Seahawks News

The goal of each NFC West team in 2024 offseason - Seaside Joe

Seahawks can't worry about what Rams, 49ers are doing in free agency: Seaside Joe 1828

Seattle Seahawks top 10 plays from the 2023 NFL season - Seahawks Wire

The 2023 season saw another nine wins for the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks updated roster and depth chart going into 2024 free agency - Seahawks Wire

Here is the team's full up to date roster as we approach the new league year and free agency beginning in two weeks.

Combine day four recap: Offensive linemen impress plus my thoughts on what happens next for the Seahawks – Seahawks Draft Blog

This was an impressive day at the combine, both in terms of players excelling during drills and wowing with their sheer size and length. There are appealing first round options and this will undoubtedly go down as one of the richest offensive tackle drafts in years. However, there are also good options in the middle rounds.

List of top 25 NFL free agents filled with star-quality players - Seattle Sports

Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who are expected to be available as NFL free agents on March 13.

Seahawks in Black History: 12 Historic Seahawks Change-Makers and Black College Legends - Seahawks.com

Here are 12 figures who’ve made a lasting impact on the franchise and Black history, including some black college legends, a pair of pioneers in the scouting department, the first black Sea Gals director and more.

'Like Madden!' Seattle Seahawks' Ryan Grubb 'A Scientist,' Says Washington Huskies WR Ja'Lynn Polk - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

NFC West News

Nick Sorensen Defensive Coordinator: 49ers not repeating same mistake - Niners Nation

It may be underwhelming and not "splashy" but the hire makes sense.

The Five Most Disappointing 49ers From 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

There were some players who disappointed this year that made it a bit challenging for the 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals Hosting RB Prospect for NFL Draft Visit - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are doing work in the running back room.

All Roads Leading to Rome for Cardinals? - Revenge of the Birds

Love for Rome can be built in a special day at the NFL Combine

Rams free agents: Christian Rozeboom not expected to get tag from L.A. - Turf Show Times

LA will let Christian Rozeboom test the free agency waters

Los Angeles Rams Meet With Star WR Prospect Rome Odunze, Trade Up Incoming? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are doing their homework on one of the best receivers in the NFL Draft.

Around The NFL

Ex-NFL Pro Bowl WR helped save 80-year-old man from attacker at gym - Larry Brown Sports

Former NFL wide receiver Braylon Edwards is being lauded over his actions at a YMCA to help an elderly man who was attacked.

NFL combine: Winners (WRs class, CB Quinyon Mitchell) and losers (Spencer Rattler, combine itself) - Yahoo Sports

Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.

NFL reportedly tinkering with onside kicks, considering bold rules to make kickoffs 'exciting again' - Yahoo Sports

How do you make kickoffs more exciting without significantly increasing the injury rate? NFL special teams coordinators may have found the way.

FMIA Finale: Onward - NBC Sports

I’ll always consider the late Will McDonough the charter member on the Mount Rushmore of the niche (but hugely important) genre of NFL television information people. Chris Mortensen, who died this weekend at 72, forever belongs right next to him.

Why Patriots should consider drafting WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - ESPN

Could Harrison add a credible threat to the Patriots receiver room, one that would draw double teams? Plus more from this past week.

Move the Sticks: Combine recaps of quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs - NFL.com

Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks as the guys join from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

NFL combine QB rankings: How do executives, coaches view the top 6 prospects? - The Athletic

Caleb Williams remains No. 1, but is Jayden Daniels on the verge of passing Drake Maye at No. 2? Can J.J. McCarthy crack the top three?

2024 NFL Combine takeaways: Grades for top OL prospects, plus winners and losers from on-field workouts - CBSSports.com

Here's who won and lost among OL on the last day of the NFL Combine

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, complete list of participants, PFF grades and more | NFL Draft | PFF

The day-by-day schedule for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, as well as a full list of participants and their PFF grades from 2023.