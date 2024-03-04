The San Francisco 49ers have been busy tweaking the defensive side of their coaching staff, and one of their newest additions is a Seattle Seahawks legend.

K.J. Wright announced on his K.J. All Day podcast that he has been hired as an assistant linebackers and defensive quality control coach.

Wright retired from the NFL in 2022 after spending his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was drafted by the Seahawks in 2011 and replaced Aaron Curry in the starting lineup as a rookie. While K.J. only made one Pro Bowl (2016), he was an integral part of Seattle’s elite defenses in the ‘Legion of Boom’ era, forming a memorable partnership alongside Bobby Wagner.

Shanahan clearly is a fan of former Seahawks, either to be on his roster or on the coaching staff. Two of his defensive coordinators are ex-Pete Carroll assistants (Robert Saleh and the newly promoted Nick Sorensen), his current special teams coordinator is ex-Seahawks coordinator Brian Schneider, and he had Richard Sherman and Malcolm Smith for a couple of seasons on the active roster. Now we’ve got K.J. making the trip down to Santa Clara as an assistant.

Congratulations to K.J. on becoming an NFL coach, even if it’s for that team.