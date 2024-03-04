Final cap number for the Seahawks in 2024

With free agency just over the horizon, fans of NFL teams across the league are checking on the cap space of their teams in order to determine how much might be in the budget for a big spending spree. One of the things fueling this frenzy among many this year is the large jump in the salary cap as the final portions of the pandemic-driven revenue shortfall of 2020 were put in the past, while the new media deals and lots of extra viewership drove media revenues higher.

However, in addition to the league-wide salary cap, each team has two important pieces that figure in to their salary cap for any given season. The first of these is the amount of unused cap space from 2023 which is being rolled over into 2024, and the second is the annual accounting adjustment for the team. The first of those is easy, as it is declared by the team at the end of the season, while the second takes a little bit more to compute as it takes incentives earned or not earned into question. In any case, the Seattle Seahawks, along with the rest of the league, were provided their official numbers late last week.

So, for the Seahawks the pieces are as follows:

2024 NFL Salary Cap: $255.4M

Rollover from 2023 NFL Salary Cap: $5,674,226

Adjustment Amount: $420,000

Putting those three together, the Seahawks have $261,494,226 of cap space at their disposal during the 2024 NFL League Year that begins on March 13.

For those fans curious what the $420,000 accounting adjustment is, it is most likely a combination of unearned per game roster bonuses that netted out to $420,000. The majority of these unearned bonuses come from the fact that Bryan Mone spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list after appearing in 13 games in 2022, which meant that the 13 per game roster bonuses of $30,000 each which were considered likely to be earned and counted against the 2023, and for which the team is now receiving a credit on the 2024 salary cap.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks have liabilities for the 2024 season of $248,419,549, however that is a number that is likely to change on a daily, if not almost hourly basis in the coming weeks as the team first trims down payroll and then add new names once free agency starts on Monday, March 11.