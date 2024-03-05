A week out from the start of free agency, the Seattle Seahawks have made their first major cap casualty decisions.

Starting safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs have both been let go, saving over $27 million in cap space. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the news on Tuesday.

The #Seahawks are releasing three-time Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, per sources.



The moves save $27.5 million in cash and significant cap space for Seattle, which will look a lot different in the Mike Macdonald era. pic.twitter.com/uPPzGA9g81 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2024

Diggs posted his farewell message on social media.

Forever grateful. — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 5, 2024

Originally drafted by the Detroit Lions, Diggs joined the Seahawks for only a fifth-round pick back in 2019, replacing Tedric Thompson in the starting lineup. He immediately became one of the most important players on Seattle’s defense, earning Pro Bowl honors from 2020-2022, racking up 17 interceptions. One of his most important interceptions was this play on Baker Mayfield, which helped put the Seahawks in the 2022 playoffs.

With only one year left on his contract, Diggs was seen as a potential cap casualty candidate, and unfortunately for him that’s materialized.

Adams getting released was no shock. He was a high-profile acquisition in 2020 after the Seahawks gave up a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick for the former New York Jets star. After recording 9.5 sacks in his first season with Seattle, but it was pretty much all downhill from there. Repeated injuries limited his availability, and he never recorded another sack in a Seahawks uniform.

Based on the math of $27 million saved, the Seahawks will release Adams with a post-June 1 designation , whereas Diggs can be released either pre- or post-June 1 and the cap money saved will still be $11 million.

UPDATE: The game has changed a bit here. The Seahawks will release Diggs, Adams, and Will Dissly immediately. Adams getting cut pre-June 1 means the Seahawks save only $6 million off of Adams and incur $20.8 million in dead money.

It’s a standard release with Jamal Adams, I’m told. Not a post-June 1. That means the Seahawks will eat all the dead money in 2024. Seattle is also releasing Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly, as @TomPelissero reported. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 5, 2024

Julian Love and Jerrick Reed II are the only true safeties under contract for the Seahawks, so obviously there will be investment through free agency and the draft coming soon.