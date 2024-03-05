 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Seahawks release 3 players, including Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs

Seahawks move on from Will Dissly

The Seattle cap situation continues to unfold ahead of Mike Macdonald’s first season as coach.

John Schneider wasn’t finished. After the Seattle Seahawks released starting safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, moments later news came that tight end Will Dissly has also been cut.

Dissly broke out seemingly immediately in his rookie season, posting incredible yards per reception numbers and was surprisingly elusive, before suffering two consecutive major injuries in following seasons. Now, he is the victim of a $10 million contract the team couldn’t afford.

All three of these moves save the Seahawks a significant amount of money as they re-tool ahead of rookie head coach Mike Macdonald’s inaugural season. Unlike Jamal Adams, both Dissly and Quandre Diggs are candidates to re-sign at a smaller value.

In the case of the tight ends, Seattle now faces a room with none of their three contributors over the past couple seasons. Will Dissly return, or will they sign either Colby Parkinson or Noah Fant? It’s hard to imagine the team keeping none of the three heading into the 2024 season.

