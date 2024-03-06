Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks made a trio of moves many fans had long been waiting for, releasing Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, and Will Dissly, and freeing up significant cap space ahead of free agency. Many are now dreaming of what John Schneider and new head coach Mike Macdonald will do with the newfound riches as free agency opens next week, but before getting to that, here’s a look at the where the team stands in terms of cap space heading with a week to go before the new league year begins.

As noted Monday, the Seahawks total cap number for the 2024 season is $261.5M, and following the releases Tuesday, the Hawks currently have a hair above $36M of cap available for the 2024 season per OverTheCap.com. Now, that amount of space is, as always, the starting point for the discussion for several reasons.

First and foremost, the $36.2M of cap space listed on OTC only accounts for 46 players currently under contract, and during the offseason NFL teams are required to account for the players with 51 largest cap hits on the roster. That means that the next five players who are signed by the Hawks will see their 2024 cap hit deducted directly from the available cap space of the team. It seems likely that the team will extend one or more of its own free agents in the coming days, whether that’s Leonard Williams, Jordyn Brooks, Damien Lewis or another player, but exactly who and how much the Seahawks will spend remains anyone’s guess.

However, what is much easier to predict with some level of accuracy is that the Seahawks are all but certain to extend tenders to at least five of their exclusive rights free agents and restricted free agents. Assuming the team does in fact extend tenders to the like of Darrell Taylor, Mike Jackson, Myles Adams, Brady Russell and either of McClendon Curtis or Raiqwon O’Neal, the team will need right around $9M of cap space to cover the costs of these five tenders. Deducting that amount from the $36.2M noted by OTC, leaves the Hawks with about $27M of cap space at their disposal for extending their own pending free agents in the coming days and then the start of free agency next week.

There are, certainly, ways the team could free up more space in the coming weeks and months should the front office deem it necessary to do so in order to add another name or make a move, but at this point there is no rush to do so, as there is no current need for the space.