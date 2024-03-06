The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to move on from Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams means they will need new starting safeties next season. Their current depth consists of Julian Love, Ty Okada, Jerrick Reed II, Jonathan Sutherland, and converted nickel corner Coby Bryant. I don’t think anyone would be comfortable only having this quintet on the depth chart.

When exploring possible replacements for Diggs, one name that’s a logical fit given his existing ties with Macdonald is Baltimore Ravens free agent Geno Stone. Initially cut by the Ravens as a seventh-round rookie in 2020, he eventually came back after a short stay with the Houston Texans, and he finished the 2023 season among the league leaders in interceptions (7). One of his picks came against Geno Smith in that dreaded November beatdown in Baltimore.

Mike Macdonald Defense



Disfarçando Cover 0 com muita gente na linha de scrimmage, pega Geno Smith de surpresa. É uma Cover 2 e Geno Stone faz a interceptação.

Stone filled in for the injured Marcus Williams in 2022 and 2023, making 18 total starts over the past two seasons. At just 24 years old, Stone is a young talent who’s worked his tail off to even make an NFL roster, let alone star on one of the league’s best defenses. Stone’s rise up the ranks drew substantial praise from Ravens GM Eric DeCosta.

“Geno might be the best seventh-round pick that we’ve ever had – playmaker, attitude, special teams,” DeCosta said. “[He had] just an excellent season [in 2023]. He has been cut, been brought back. I love his cerebral nature, [and] I love his attitude on the field. He fancies himself an overachiever; I love that about him.”

Much like Diggs, Stone had a low Relative Athletic Score (RAS) based on combine measurables. Not coincidentally, they were picked at the tail-end of their respective drafts.

Geno Stone was drafted with pick 219 of round 7 in the 2020 draft class. He scored a 3.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 466 out of 741 FS from 1987 to 2020.

Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs was drafted with pick 200 of round 6 in the 2015 draft class. He scored a 2.23 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 318 out of 408 FS from 1987 to 2015.

A brief look at his best moments on the All-22 film suggest that he’s faster than his combine times indicate.

Geno Stone was active and hostile throughout Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals. Never more so than on the Bengals opening possession of the 3rd Q. His INT at the goalline helped the Ravens grab a double-digit lead in the 3rd Q.

As for the bad? Missed tackles. It’s a known problem for Stone, and one of the main “annoyances” of sorts with Diggs. His missed tackle rate, per PFF, was nearly 20% in 2023, and he’s not graded favorably against the run. However, one of his strengths is coverage discipline, as highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Stone has six interceptions this season, the second most in the league, and he makes a lot of plays because of his alignment/assignment discipline in the secondary. He gets to his landmark, identifies the concept and plays within the structure of the defense.

PFF’s contract projection for Stone is two years and $13 million, which is a hell of a lot cheaper than what Seattle’s done at safety over the past several seasons.

Don’t be surprised if the Seahawks add another Geno to the team as Mike Macdonald rebuilds the defense.