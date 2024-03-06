In Today’s Links: what’s next for our Seahawks and their roster?; which moves are yet pending?; who will remain on the roster?

Seahawks News

Seahawks free agent rumors: All the players with connections to Seattle coaches - Seaside Joe

Dozens of NFL free agents who have recent connections to Seahawks coaches: 3/5/2024

7 realistic options for the Seahawks in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft - Seahawks Wire

Who should they pick, then?

What now after the Seahawks release Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs & Will Dissly? – Seahawks Draft Blog

Today was inevitable. The Seahawks needed to save money, they had to turn a page on their roster and they had to shift to a new era under Mike Macdonald.

What stands out after Seattle Seahawks' 3 big cuts - Seattle Sports

When news broke of the Seahawks cutting Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly, Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy weighed in with reactions.

Do Seattle Seahawks' 3 releases signal a big change? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks' three cuts announced Tuesday may represent not just an accounting move, but a significant shift in philosophy.

Seahawks release Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Will Dissly - ESPN

The Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly on Tuesday.

Seahawks Release Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs & Will Dissly - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks parted ways with three veteran players Tuesday, releasing safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, and tight end Will Dissly.

Seahawks release Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs: Why they made the moves - The Athletic

Adams cost the Seahawks two first-round picks and a record-setting contract, but he has not been able to stay healthy.

Seahawks mock draft reaction: The pros and cons of trading down - The Athletic

John Schneider loves trading down, and the Seahawks need more draft capital, but it might depend on what talent is available at No. 16.

Seattle Seahawks Absorbing Jamal Adams' Full Dead Cap Hit in 2024 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Choosing to bite the bullet now rather than spread the dead cap hit out over two years, the Seattle Seahawks afforded themselves more flexibility for the future by releasing safety Jamal Adams.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 takeaways from the NFL Combine and how the Niners are impacted - Niners Nation

Plus, a quarterback run is inevitable. How all this benefits the San Francisco 49ers

How Kyle Shanahan Can Improve the 49ers Offensive Coaching Staff - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how Kyle Shanahan can improve the San Francisco 49ers' offensive coaching staff.

Arizona Cardinals Free Agents: Predicting Who Stays, Goes - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Which of the the Arizona Cardinals' free agents should be re-signed, and who should be sent on their way?

Bird Feed - Revenge of the Birds

A metaphorical poem that Cardinals’ fans might comprehend a little quicker than some

Is Odell Beckham Jr the most overrated player in the NFL? - Turf Show Times

The Ravens are paying as much to not have OBJ as the Rams are paying to have Demarcus Robinson

Reunion: Should Los Angeles Rams Sign Baltimore Ravens Odell Beckham Jr? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

With the Los Angeles Rams looking to be "aggressive" this offseason, they could pursue a reunion with current Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Around The NFL

Texans make big decision on Dalton Schultz - Larry Brown Sports

One of Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud's favorite weapons is going to remain with the team for the foreseeable future.

Winners and losers from NFL franchise tag deadline: Russell Wilson or the Broncos? Saquon Barkley or the Giants? - Yahoo Sports

An NFC executive had predicted to Yahoo Sports that the salary-cap bump wouldn't impact which players team considered tagging but would push some over the fence. The nine tags suggest that happened.

Top 25 NFL free agents include Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, pair of star Chiefs defenders - Yahoo Sports

NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.

Report: Cowboys placing fifth-year option on Micah Parsons as a DE - NBC Sports

The Cowboys are exercising the fifth-year option on Micah Parsons' contract.

2024 NFL free agency: Ranking top 100 available players - ESPN+

Let's stack the best players available in this offseason's NFL free agency, including Kirk Cousins, Marquise Brown and Kendall Fuller.

2024 NFL free agency live tracker: Signings, trades, rumors - ESPN

We're following every notable move as we near free agency, along with buzz around potential new deals.

Move the Sticks: Full combine recap - offense; AFC West championship foundation - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2024: The original ranking - NFL.com

Here is Gregg Rosenthal's original Top 101 Free Agents of 2024. This is the initial ranking, as it stood before players began to be added/removed.

Is Russell Wilson a Hall of Famer? Assessing his future, legacy after Broncos flameout - The Athletic

Will another team want Wilson as its starting QB? Is he willing to be a backup? Did his flop in Denver spoil his Hall of Fame hopes?

2024 free agency: One key player each team can't afford to lose in free agency this offseason - CBSSports.com

Teams need to lock these players up before they hit the open market

Best quarterbacks available in the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency | NFL Draft | PFF

Kirk Cousins is the best free-agent quarterback available this offseason, while Justin Fields is the top option for teams that might want to explore a trade.