“Spring cleaning” continues for the Seattle Seahawks’ roster.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they have released defensive tackle Bryan Mone. This comes on the heels of higher profile departures of safeties Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, and tight end Will Dissly.

Moving on from Mone is not the least bit surprising given he missed all of 2023 with a torn ACL, which he suffered in December 2022. The Seahawks will gain approximately $5.4 million in salary cap space and take on only $500,000 in dead money. This season was due to be the final year of his contract.

Mone was signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent from the University of Michigan back in 2019. He took on an increased role as nose tackle starting in the 2020 season, playing 37 regular season games up until his injury.

Between the Mone release and Tuesday’s trio of roster cuts, the Seahawks have cleared up about $30 million in cap space. We’ll see if more moves are made in the coming days before the new league year begins on March 13.