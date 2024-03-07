Seahawks News

Seahawks cuts continue with release of nose tackle Bryan Mone - Seahawks Wire

Today the cuts continued, as the team announced nose tackle Bryan Mone has been released.

Geno Smith-Justin Fields trade proposal: Seahawks-Bears must entertain this - Seaside Joe

If Geno Smith ended up as a bridge QB for the Bears, would that leave Justin Fields in Seattle? Seaside Joe 1830

Here's what the Seahawks could do now that they have a need at safety - The Seattle Times

It wasn't necessarily a surprise that they cut either player given their age, contract status, and in Adams' specific case, injury history. There were a few moments when it did look that way, notably in 2020 when Adams set an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5 and Diggs picked off a career-high five passes.

KJR Wednesday’s — talking roster cuts, draft talk & more – Seahawks Draft Blog

Every Wednesday at 12pm PT I join Puck & Jim on KJR to talk Seahawks — and you can check out today’s segment below as we get into the latest topics. Shout out to Superior Linen for making it possible.

4 big questions after Seattle Seahawks cut Diggs, Adams, Dissly - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks' big releases greatly impact two positions. Stacy Rost dives into the main questions the Hawks now must answer.

Seattle Seahawks Draft: Versatile players for Macdonald's defense - Seattle Sports

Mike Macdonald likes "multiple" defenders. Analyst Charles Davis shared two potential Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft targets who fit that bill.

Seahawks Mailbag: Free Agency, Draft Trades That Won’t Happen, Tough Roster Decisions & More - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seattle Seahawks Analysis: 7 Free Agent Targets to Replace Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After releasing two former Pro Bowlers in Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, the Seattle Seahawks have big holes to fill at the safety position, but a deep free agent class should help efforts to replace them.

NFC West News

49ers news: Why the Niners made a mistake at defensive coordinator - Niners Nation

The 49ers defensive coordinator decision could potentially be costly for their Super Bowl window.

The 49ers' Budget for Free Agency - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the San Francisco 49ers' budget for free agency.

Arizona Cardinals Should Target These Free Agent Linebackers - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

While not the biggest need, the Arizona Cardinals won't ignore linebacker in the offseason - here are some options.

Red Rain Podcast: Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze and the Wild World of the 2024 NFL Combine - Revenge of the Birds

I find myself wanting the Arizona Cardinals to put as much stock in the NFL Combine as the Houston Texans did last year. It impresses me so profoundly when the top prospects show up big-time in...

Rams free agency: Lloyd Cushenberry makes sense to replace Brian Allen - Turf Show Times

CBS Sports named Lloyd Cushenberry as a possible Brian Allen replacement for the Rams in 2024

Los Angeles Rams Finished With Fewest Injuries in NFL This Past Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams' players were able to stay on the field this past season, as the team finished with the least amount of injuries in the NFL.

Around The NFL

Bills continue huge shake-up by releasing another All-Pro - Larry Brown Sports

The Buffalo Bills released a second former All-Pro in one day Wednesday as they make major changes to their roster.

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders lead list of most interesting teams in free agency - Yahoo Sports

The Bears might be No. 1 in any other year. But two teams top them.

Denver Broncos 2024 NFL offseason primer: After resolving Russell Wilson situation, what else needs fixing? - Yahoo Sports

Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.

Cowboys won't make a position designation when picking up the Micah Parsons fifth-year option - NBC Sports

When picking up the fifth-year option of defensive standout Micah Parsons, the Cowboys won't designate him as a linebacker.

Introducing the BEAST -- The NFL's answer to creating consistent playing surfaces - ESPN

The NFL and NFLPA launched a pilot program with a mobile machine that traveled to multiple stadiums to test various surfaces under a range of conditions.

What is dead money? Largest NFL hits ever by player, team - ESPN

Russell Wilson's release will cost the Broncos $85 million in dead money on the salary cap. What does that actually mean? We have the details.

Move the Sticks: Full combine recap - defense; AFC South championship foundation - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2024 NFL free agency: Notable players who could be underpriced/overpriced on the open market - NFL.com

With the start of free agency just around the corner, Kevin Patra spotlights players who could be overpriced/underpriced on the open market. On which side does former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield fall?

After cutting Russell Wilson, the Broncos face more difficult offseason choices - The Athletic

The Broncos could be trying to clear $35 million or more in cap space in the coming days, putting key veterans under the microscope.

Duggan: Giants letting Saquon Barkley test free-agent market is best outcome for both sides - The Athletic

The door isn't closed on a Barkley return to New York, but now the star RB finally has a chance to gauge his value on the open market.

2024 NFL free agency: How Cowboys, Dolphins eight other teams with little salary-cap space can help themselves - CBSSports.com

Let's cut some costs

2024 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for top cornerbacks and safeties | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We look at potential landing spots for cornerbacks and safeties set to hit the free-agent market in the 2024 offseason.