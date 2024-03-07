Seahawks with choices to make on restricted free agents

One last weekend until the frenzy of NFL free agency starts on Monday at 12 noon New York time, when the legal tampering period opens and unrestricted free agents are able to negotiate with teams across the league. That is followed by the start of the new league year next Wednesday at 4pm New York time, which is the deadline for teams to make decisions on the restricted free agents (RFAs) and exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs).

For the Seattle Seahawks this will mean a handful of decisions on those RFAs who are just short of qualifying for unrestricted free agency, and some of those decisions could prove interesting. To begin the discussion, though, it seems appropriate to start with a quick sidetrack that looks at the special teams snaps for the Hawks in 2023, so here are the top ten Seahawks players by special teams snaps from last season and their contract status for 2024:

Nick Bellore (366 snaps): Under contract

Brady Russell (312 snaps): ERFA

Jon Rhattigan (303 snaps): RFA

Derick Hall (287 snaps): Under contract

DeeJay Dallas (286 snaps): Unrestricted Free Agent

Mike Jackson (236 snaps): RFA

Artie Burns (181 snaps): Unrestricted Free Agent

Will Dissly (178 snaps): Street Free Agent

Jason Myers (161 snaps): Under contract

Jerrick Reed (157 snaps): Under contract but returning from torn ACL

Myers, of course, is the kicker and isn’t really relevant when it comes to discussing coverage and return snaps, however the rest of the names on the list are relevant. With that in mind, the reality is that only three of the top nine players by special teams snaps are under contract for 2024, and one of those three is returning from having his knee surgically rebuilt late in the year, so it’s anyone’s guess at this point whether Reed will be available at the start of the season.

Now, it is important to note that Russell is an ERFA, and that all but guarantees the team will bring him back, should it so choose. ERFAs are players whose contracts have expired, and who have two or fewer accrued seasons. Teams are able to extend a qualifying tender offer to these players, which basically means a one-year contract offer at league minimum salary for their experience level, and it prevents these players from departing to other teams. For Seattle there are a total of five ERFAs, including Russell, and those players and their requisite tender amounts are:

Myles Adams: $985k tender

Brady Russell: $915k tender

McClendon Curtis: $915k tender

Raiqwon O’Neal: $915k tender

Josh Onujiogu: $915k tender

The reason for looking at those is to understand the relevance of special teams when it comes to the decisions on the team’s RFAs, and perhaps to shed some light on why the team has yet to move on from its special teams captain.

In any case, coming back to the RFAs, the RFAs on which the Seahawks will need to make a decision prior to next Wednesday at 4 pm New York time are:

Darrell Taylor (2020 2nd round selection)

Mike Jackson (2019 5th round selection)

Jon Rhattigan (Undrafted free agent in 2021)

Jake Curhan (Undrafted free agent in 2021)

When it comes to making the decision on whether to tender a RFA, teams have several choices, which are:

First round tender: $6,822,000

Second round tender: $4,890,000

Right of first refusal/right of first refusal and draft selection at player’s original draft round: $2,985,000*

No tender extended

*There is technically a difference in salary between the the tenders, but for the purposes of the 2024 Seattle offseason, those differences don’t matter

In any case, the choice a team has is to extend a tender to a player corresponding to one of the tender levels, and if the player signs an offer sheet with another team that the Seahawks opt not to match, the player then departs for the other team and the Seahawks would receive draft compensation from the other team corresponding to the level of the tender. If a team opts not to extend a tender, the player becomes a street free agent able to sign with any team.

So, for the Seahawks it seems likely they opt not to extend a tender to Curhan, and potentially bring him back as a depth piece on a one year deal, similar to what they did with Mike Davis in the 2018 offseason. The decision with regards to Rhattigan is likely the most difficult. He’s obviously not a significant contributor on defense, but he plays a big role on special teams. If the Hawks extend a right of first refusal tender on him, it gives them the option to match any offer sheet he might sign, or allow him to depart should they feel another team overpaid. However, the cost to have the right to make that decision on whether to match or not would cost the team $2.985M on the original round tender, so it’s not an inexpensive decision to make.

As for Taylor, a situational pass rusher with double digit sack potential at $2.985M for a single season is a bargain, so that would seem the path the Seahawks likely take. And then comes Mike Jackson, who not only contributes a huge amount on special teams, he has played and contributed in the secondary to the tune of 1,554 defensive snaps over the past two seasons. A key special teamer who can contribute on defense is a bargain at $2.985M, making an original round tender seem very likely for Jackson.

Thus, as fans eagerly await the start of free agency Monday, these are the decisions the team will have to make on the status of their ERFAs and RFAs between now and Wednesday at 4pm New York time.