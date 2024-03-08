In Today’s Links: the slow trickle of FA news; plenty of rankings and capsules for all the remaining FAs; words from Schneider about roster cuts and such; as it pertains to O-Line and D-Line, the market looks like it’s in the Seahawks favor?; and more news from around the league. Enjoy your Friday. We love ya!

Seahawks News

Seahawks free agency: 4 high-priced players worth targeting - Seaside Joe

4 free agents who would be worth the Seahawks spending for next week: Seaside Joe 1831

Devon Witherspoon makes PFF’s top 101 players for 2023 NFL season - Seahawks Wire

Spoon came in at No. 75 on their list.

Seahawks haven't shut door on Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Will Dissly returning - NBC Sports

The Seahawks released safety Jamal Adams, safety Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly earlier this week.

There’s increasing chatter that a big name quarterback might fall, so what does it mean for the Seahawks? – Seahawks Draft Blog

It might be time for a few people to start adjusting those mock drafts because there’s a growing sense that Drake Maye isn’t going to go as early as some people have been suggesting.

Seattle Seahawks' offseason is chance to prioritize the trenches - Seattle Sports

The Athletic's Nate Tice thinks the trenches are where teams need to build their roster from, and the Seattle Seahawks can do that this year.

Seahawks GM: Retaining Leonard Williams 'definitely a priority' - Seattle Sports

"We're in negotiations right now, so we're trying to retain him," Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider said of Leonard Williams.

Takeaways From Seahawks GM John Schneider & Coach Mike Macdonald’s Radio Appearances Thursday - Seahawks.com

News and notes from John Schneider’s weekly show on Seattle Sports 710AM and Mike Macdonald’s appearance on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR.

Seahawks Analysis: 5 Free Agent Targets to Bolster Seattle's Interior O-Line - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With both of their starters from a season ago hitting the market, the Seattle Seahawks have major questions to answer at guard starting next week. Will this be the offseason where John Schneider makes a substantial investment at the position in free agency?

NFC West News

49ers news: What will Brandon Staley’s role be alongside Nick Sorensen? - Niners Nation

We know what his title is, but let’s talk about what Staley’s day-to-day on the San Francisco 49ers staff

What to to Expect From the 49ers New Defensive Coordinator - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

49ers new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has never called plays before, so it is tough to envision how he will perform.

Arizona Cardinals Bring Back Free Agent WR - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals want to keep Greg Dortch around.

2024 NFL combine review: Offensive prospects and fits for the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Talking the 2024 NFL Combine and prospects that fit for the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams sign Kevin Dotson: L.A. inks its top free agent to 3-year contract - Turf Show Times

Kevin Dotson signs three-year contract to stay with Rams.

Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff Receives Promotion, Will Oversee Denver Nuggets & Colorado Avalanche - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff has earned a huge promotion within Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the team's parent company.

Around The NFL

Tyrann Mathieu makes decision on his future - Larry Brown Sports

Three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has made a decision on his future, it was officially revealed on Thursday.

NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 RBs led by big names like Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs - Yahoo Sports

There are a lot of interesting veteran options at RB in free agency.

2024 NFL free agency: Best defensive ends, tackles, edge rushers - ESPN+

Which defensive ends, tackles and edge rushers are looking at huge paydays over the next two weeks? Let's tier the best available players.

2024 NFL salary cap spike: Free agency, team spending impact - ESPN

The NFL salary cap went from $224.8 million to $255.4 million this year. Why such a large jump, and who does it help the most?

AFC free agency needs: Chiefs must find pass-catching help; will Ravens bolster O-line? - NFL.com

Will the Chiefs find a new WR for Patrick Mahomes to throw to? How can the Ravens best help Lamar Jackson? With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, the Next Gen Stats analytics team identifies the three biggest needs for each AFC team.

Which NFL teams have most to lose in free agency? Why Ravens and others are at risk - The Athletic

No roster will be under greater assault next week than the Ravens', while the Vikings, Commanders and Dolphins also have plenty at stake.

2024 NFL free agency matchmaker for each AFC team: Ravens add power with Josh Jacobs, Bills get new WR weapon - CBSSports.com

Pairing the ideal AFC team with one of the top free agents

Best wide receivers available in the 2024 NFL Draft and free agency | NFL Draft | PFF

Marquise Brown is the best free-agent wide receiver available this offseason, while Marvin Harrison Jr. is the top 2024 NFL Draft prospect.