We are so, so close to free agency. Close enough to start some informed speculation, at least... Clearly, there is an even higher level of guesswork than in years past due to the major coaching shake-up; this adds an extra level of intrigue, at least until we get a sense how the organization will approach roster building with Mike Macdonald at the helm. Still, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic took some educated guesses and listed a handful of players who could be potential fits in Seattle.

As could be expected, some former Baltimore Ravens players make the list, which is both indicative of how good their defense was as well as the potential for scheme fit under Macdonald. But the list wasn’t only Ravens, so read on for more! The article is behind a paywall, so you can see some snippets of the important details below.

Bryce Huff — Edge — New York Jets

Turning 26 in April, Huff is No. 11 on The Athletic’s rankings and coming off a 10-sack season. His pressure rate of 21.3 percent was the second-highest in the league in 2023 behind Dallas’Micah Parsons. Considering age, position and production, Huff is arguably the most attractive edge rusher in this free-agent class.

Dugar goes on to suggest that a deal may be similar to the one Dre’Mont Jones signed last year, which would be expensive, but affordable by edge terms.

Patrick Queen — LB — Baltimore Ravens

Queen spent three of his four years in the league working with Macdonald, and he made the Pro Bowl and was voted second-team All-Pro last season. Turning 25 in August, he is arguably the best inside linebacker in this free-agent class, and his contract might reflect that. He could end up surpassing the $18-million-per-year deal the Bears gave Tremaine Edmunds last offseason.

He notes that investing in both Jordyn Brooks and Patrick Queen would be costly, comparing it to the situation Macdonald had with Roquan Smith — talented but expensive.

Geno Stone — S — Baltimore Ravens

Stone entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 2020 and had a breakout season in 2023, ranking second in interceptions with seven, the most among safeties and second-most in the NFL. Stone is No. 106 on The Athletic’s top 150. He turns 25 in April.

Despite this absurdly high level of production last season, Stone only had eight starts prior to last season. For this reason, Dugar suggest that his salary might be affordable enough for the team to take a chance.

Mike Onwenu — OG/OT — New England Patriots

Michael-Shawn Dugar suggests that Onwenu could be a potential upgrade over Anthony Bradford at guard, as well as insurance for Abe Lucas at tackle. In spite of this value, Dugar doesn’t think he will reach top-five level pay, so he could end up being a realistic option.

Xavier McKinney — S — New York Giants

McKinney had 11 passes defensed and three interceptions last season, and he’ll turn 25 in August. When targeted as the nearest defender in coverage, he surrendered zero touchdowns and allowed a passer rating of 62.1, which ranked 14th among safeties who played at least 250 coverage snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

McKinney would certainly be a solid solution to the void at safety. He wouldn’t be a cheap option, but reuniting him with Julian Love could be neat.

Jonah Jackson — OG — Detroit Lions

Investing in multiple guards during free agency is not something Seattle has done in the past, but it would be an understandable decision considering how cheap the team’s two starting tackles are and how unreliable the interior offensive line has been for years. PFF’s projection for the 27-year-old is a deal worth $10.25 million per year, but Jackson could make even more depending on where teams rank him in this deep class of free-agent interior linemen.

Jackson is an interesting prospective free agent; between him and Damien Lewis, the Seahawks would have a potentially strong interior line, although that would require that they also retain Lewis.

Blake Cashman — LB — Houston Texans

He had one interception, five pass breakups, six run stops for no gain, two sacks and seven additional tackles for loss in 2023. He recorded a run stop or a tackle for loss on 5.4 percent of his snaps on rushing plays, which ranked ninth among linebackers to play at least 500 defensive snaps. Turning 28 in May, Cashman could pair well with Brooks as another athletic, versatile linebacker in Macdonald’s scheme.

As above with Patrick Queen, we have yet to see how this team will approach roster building. Cashman is much like Stone in the sense that he hadn’t done a whole lot before breaking out last season. This could make him a slightly more affordable option

In addition to all of the above players, Dugar also lists the guys who the team may try to retain. These players are Leonard Williams, Jordyn Brooks, Colby Parkinson or Noah Fant, and Damien Lewis. The article references Pro Football Focus’ projection of a three year, $17.25M (per season) deal for Leonard Williams, which the highest individual projection listed for these guys. Jordyn Brooks, Noah Fant, and Damien Lewis all checked in around the $10-13M annually. No matter how they approach free agency, the Seahawks are going to have some decisions to make this offseason.