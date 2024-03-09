With all of the compensatory picks handed out on Friday, the full seven-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft is now complete.

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t get any extra picks because, well, they continue to sign more qualifying free agents than they lose, and they haven’t had any minority staff member get a head coaching or general manager job. Do I hear a fifth straight year of no comp picks? We’ll see how busy they are in free agency and how willing they are to let the likes of Noah Fant, Jordyn Brooks, Damien Lewis, and Leonard Williams walk. Anyone cut before the start of free agency like Quandre Diggs or Jamal Adams does not count.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the Seahawks’ draft order. We’ve known for a good while that they’re No. 16 in Round 1, don’t have a Round 2 pick, and have a pair of Round 3 choices thanks to a trade with the Denver Broncos that was separate from the Russell Wilson trade. This “Broncos” pick is actually from the New Orleans Saints, who gave up one of their picks to Denver.

Day 1 (Apr 25)

Round 1, Pick 16

Day 2 (Apr 26)

Round 2: N/A

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 3, Pick 81 (from New Orleans via Denver)

Day 3 (Apr 27)

Round 4, Pick 117

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 6, Pick 191

Round 7, Pick 235

This year’s NFL Draft takes place in Detroit, Michigan. We’ve only got seven more weeks until Seattle is on the clock.