In Today’s News: how Diggs, Adams, and Dissly could return to our Seattle Seahawks; draft boards and mock drafts; should the ‘Hawks take McCarthy?

#np Elitsa by Tosca

Seahawks News

Will Seahawks cut Tyler Lockett if he doesn't take pay cut? - Seaside Joe

Seahawks GM makes comments that imply to me that Tyler Lockett needs to re-do his contract or face release: 3/8/2024

How Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly could return to Seahawks - The Seattle Times

Who will the Seahawks look at to replace Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs in the team's defensive backfield? John Schneider, the team's president of football operations, said during his weekly appearance on the Wyman and Bob show on Seattle Sports 710 that the team would consider re-signing all four players the team released this week — Adams, Diggs, tight end Will Dissly and nose tackle Bryan Mone — with the obvious assumption it would be done at contracts paying them less.

Updated horizontal board post-combine – Seahawks Draft Blog

With the combine in the books I have updated the horizontal board, making adjustments based on testing, further tape review, fresh study and information gathering. The board is unlikely to change too much between now and the draft. Tweaks are possible but I’m pretty comfortable where I have the players separated. The biggest changes will come from watching players I’m yet to study and adding them to the board.

Huard: Seahawks must 'do whatever it takes' to draft J.J. McCarthy - Seattle Sports

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy is Brock Huard's guy, and he wants the Seattle Seahawks to do whatever they can to draft him this year.

Seahawks Roundup: Seahawks Release Veteran Players, Building A Coaching Staff And Questions At Different Positions - Seahawks.com

All the Seahawks news you might have missed this week.

Seahawks free-agent fits: Who to re-sign and who to target once the market opens - The Athletic

The Seahawks have several key starters hitting the market, but they have the cap space to keep them and also add a few pieces.

Seattle Seahawks 'Perfect' Free Agent Signing: Miami Dolphins OG Robert Hunt? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line needs fortifying and PFF has the franchise landing Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt in a perfect free agent match.

NFC West News

49ers draft: 5 compensatory picks awarded for the 2024 NFL Draft - Niners Nation

And going over how the San Francisco 49ers received those picks.

What’s the Bigger Need? 49ers Edition - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which needs are the biggest for the San Francisco 49ers.

Report: Arizona Cardinals Re-Sign Defensive End - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back defensive end L.J. Collier according to reports.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign L.J. Collier - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals bring back a veteran defensive tackle on a one year prove it deal.

Rams free agency: 10 rules Les Snead should follow when signing players - Turf Show Times

Here are 10 rules that the Rams should follow when free agency begins next week

Los Angeles Rams' Roster 'Remodel' Pays Off With Five Compensatory Draft Picks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams will reap another reward of their roster "remodel" last offseason in the form of compensatory draft picks

Around The NFL

Ravens sign Pro Bowler to massive $98 million deal - Larry Brown Sports

The Ravens have reportedly signed star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to a 4-year, $98 million contract.

NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 WRs includes gambles galore - Yahoo Sports

The franchise tag and a big extension thinned the WR free agent class.

NFLPA adds four new members to Executive Committee - NBC Sports

The NFL Players Association has a new president, Lions linebacker Jaylen Reeves-Maybin.

With $85 million in dead money, the Broncos need the 2024 draft class to play - ESPN

When Denver released Wilson, it ratcheted up the importance of the youngest Broncos on the roster and those on the way.

What to expect from Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers in free agency - ESPN

Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are among the big names to watch as the Chargers try to get under the salary cap.

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams - NFL.com

The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.

NFC free agency needs: Giants must prioritize offensive playmakers; 3 teams with big QB questions - NFL.com

Will the Giants invest in more star power around Daniel Jones? How will the Falcons, Vikings and Buccaneers proceed at QB? The Next Gen Stats analytics team digs into three key free agency needs for every NFC squad.

2024 NFL free agency rankings: Danielle Hunter, Chris Jones lead updated top 150 - The Athletic

NFL free agency begins at noon Monday when the tampering window opens. Track the best available players (and where they land) right here.

2024 NFL free agency: Sorting all 32 teams by chances of 'winning' offseason via draft, signings, trades - CBSSports.com

Let's start by setting proper expectations

2024 NFL Free Agency: Non-quarterback free agents who could sign the biggest deals | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

A strong free-agent interior defender class, headed by Chris Jones and Christian Wilkins, is set to lead the way among non-quarterback contracts.